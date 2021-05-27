WELL Health Sees CRH Take Majority Stake Of Two Anesthesia Practices

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.