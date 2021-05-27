Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WELL Health Sees CRH Take Majority Stake Of Two Anesthesia Practices

By ER Velasco
thedeepdive.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) announced this morning that its recently acquired subsidiary CRH Medical Corporation has completed the acquisitions of 51% equity interest in Northern Indiana Anesthesia Associates and an add-on anesthesia practice in Bradenton, Florida. These are the 35th and 36th acquisitions of CRH for 2021, respectively.

thedeepdive.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crh Medical Corporation#Health Equity#Health Services#Medical Services#Technologies#Crh Medical Corporation#Fdhs Anesthesia#Tsx#Crh Affiliate#Anesthesia Services#Ebitda Margins#Revenue#Bradenton#South Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessenterprisetalk.com

Gryphon Investors Takes Majority Stake in IT Provider Highmetric

Three Acquisitions By Gryphon Investors, Including the ServiceNow Division of Highmetric, Will Form the Leading Worldwide ServiceNow-Focused Services Provider. Gryphon Investors (“Gryphon”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group (“Acacia”), which has retained a minority investment in the company.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Lumin Wealth sells majority stake to Swiss VZ group

Swiss financial services company VZ Group has acquired a majority stake in IFA Lumin Wealth and intends to acquire the remainder within five years. Lumin, which has undergone a decade of growth, was founded by Martin Cotter and John Cusins in 2010, and today manages more than £600m in assets under management with over 40 employees. It has offices in St Albans and London.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Cosmelux Sells Majority Stake

MILAN — Cosmelux, a leading Italian company specialized in finishing treatments for the cosmetics packaging market, has sold a majority stake to private equity operator PM & Partners SGR SpA. Independent global private asset management firm Capital Dynamics participated in the transaction as well, via its midmarket investment program, part of its long-established private equity coinvestment business.
BusinessPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

MTA Acquires Majority Stake in EDN

MTA announces the acquisition of 80% share of EDN, an Italian company which designs and manufactures OBCs (On-Board Battery Chargers) and power converters for electric vehicles and for harsh environments. The current shareholders will retain 20% of EDN’s shares together with their directional and operative positions inside the company. Antonio...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Estée Lauder Closes Deal for Majority Stake in Deciem

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. on Tuesday closed a deal for a majority stake in Deciem, the parent company of The Ordinary. Lauder now owns 76 percent of Deciem. The transaction valued the company at $2.2 billion, making it the largest deal in Lauder’s history. Lauder will buy the rest...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Physician Practice Management Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner

Latest released the research study on Global Physician Practice Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Physician Practice Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Physician Practice Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States),Cerner Corporation (United States),athenahealth, Inc. (United States),Greenway Medical (United States),Epic (United States),McKesson Corporation (United States),MEDITECH (United States),Henry Schein MicroMD (United States),AdvantEgde Healthcare Solutions (United States),NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC (United States)
Softwarecioapplications.com

Genstar Capital to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Vector Solutions

Genstar is acquiring Vector from Golden Gate Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, which will remain a significant shareholder in the business. FREMONT, CA: Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, announced an agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, risk management, workforce management, and operational readiness. The transaction is expected to close in the next 45 days.
Businessbondbuyer.com

ICE takes an equity stake in BondLink

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has invested in BondLink in a deal that will provide ICE Data Services' data sets to BondLink's municipal issuer clients, a move both firms say will bolster transparency and arm issuers with a better understanding of market conditions as they price deals. ICE's Series B investment in...
Businessswfinstitute.org

KKR Buys Majority Stake in Environmental Resources Management from OMERS and AIMCo

OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, on behalf of certain of its clients (AIMCo), signed an agreement to sell their majority 60% stake in Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to KKR. As part of the deal, ERM’s management team and partners will retain a minority stake in the business. U.K.-headquartered ERM is the world’s largest pure-play sustainability consultancy, operating in over 40 countries with over 5,500 partners and employees globally. Since investing in ERM in 2015, OMERS Private Equity and AIMCo have worked closely with ERM and its management to support the business’ continued growth and development. This growth has been both organic and M&A-driven, with ERM having acquired and integrated 14 highly complementary businesses during OMERS and AIMCo’s investment period. The deal is believed to value ERM at around US$ 2.85 billion in enterprise value.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Standard Motor Products (SMP) Announces Acquisition of Trombetta

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Trumpet Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (more commonly known as "Trombetta"), for $108 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. Trombetta is a worldwide leader in providing power switching and power management products to OE customers in various markets. Trombetta generates approximately $60 million in annual revenue, and has manufacturing facilities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, and Tijuana, Mexico, as well as a majority ownership in a joint venture in Wuxi, China.
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

VSBLTY (OTC: VSBGF) CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2021 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today released its CEO Update to highlight a number of recent milestones and provide an outlook for the forthcoming quarters. Financial...
Businessmonitordaily.com

Ali Group Proposes Acquisition of Welbilt

Ali Group, an international provider of foodservice equipment, submitted a proposal to the board of directors of Welbilt under which it would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $23 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 47.2% to the Welbilt share price...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Signify Health and Chemed’s net margins, return...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Standard Motor Products Announces Acquisition Of Trombetta

Standard Motor Products (SMP) announced today that it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Trumpet Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation more commonly known as Trombetta, for $108 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. Trombetta is a worldwide leader in providing power switching and power management products to OE customers in various markets. Trombetta generates approximately $60 million in annual revenue, and has manufacturing facilities in Milwaukee and Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and Tijuana, Mexico, as well as a majority ownership in a joint venture in Wuxi, China.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 27.4% of Hims &...
Stocksinvesting.com

Why Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Stock Surged 16%

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock surged 16% this morning. The cloud services provider has seen its valuation stagnate throughout this year, but the management team has just announced a potential deal to take the company private at $50.50 per share. If the deal goes through, investors could see another 5.6% upside.