Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks punish fan after spitting on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQiBW_0aDO95YG00

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 Wednesday night in front of a full house of screaming Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden.

The game was an intense, first round playoff game that evened the best of seven series, 1-1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the main storylines in the series has been the Knicks fans naming Hawks point guard Trae Young as their “public enemy ″No. 1″ after Young nailed a game-winning shot in Game 1 and visibly shushed the usually raucous Garden crowd.

After Wednesday night’s game, video surfaced on Twitter showing what appears to be a Knicks fan spitting on or at Young during an out-of-bounds play in the fourth quarter of the game.

Young did not initially know what may have happened during the game but was made aware of the alleged incident early Thursday morning and responded on his Twitter account.

The Knicks did investigate the incident, finding the fan, who they say was not a season ticket holder, did actually spit on Young in a Thursday afternoon statement.

The Knicks have banned the fan indefinitely from attending an event at Madison Square Garden.

Just a short time earlier during the Philadelphia 76ers game with the Washington Wizards, a Sixers fan appears to dump a bucket of popcorn on Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he made his way to the locker room after being hurt.

Westbrook had to be restrained by multiple people and the fan was ejected from the game. After the game, Westbrook said the latest fan interaction is getting out of hand.

“I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ...In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does,” he said.

The Hawks and Knicks square off again in Game 3 Friday night in Atlanta at 7 p.m.. The Hawks are expecting at or near a full house at State Farm Arena.

Ahead of the game, the NBA sent out a reminder about their fan “code of conduct”.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
48K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#Nba All Star Game#He Got Game#Sixers#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#Wsb Tv News#Nba Central#The Washington Wizards#Sportscenter#Nba Communications#Cox Media Group#State Farm Arena#Hawks And Knicks#Knicks Fans#Star#The Game#Point Guard#Philadelphia#Crazy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For John Collins And Cam Reddish

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks are an exciting team in the Eastern Conference, and Trae Young has led them to the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite their good position, it seems as though pairing Trae Young with another All-Star caliber player during the offseason could greatly benefit them going forward, as Trae Young is clearly a player who can be the best player on a playoff team.
NBAESPN

2020-21 fantasy basketball awards: MVP, ROY, MIP, biggest bust

After a 2019-20 fantasy basketball season that never really had an ending, we fantasy sports junkies finally got to enjoy a blissful crowning of champions after the 2020-21 fantasy hoops campaign wrapped up on Sunday. With any luck, the 2021-22 season will include a full 82-game slate, giving us even...
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Knicks indefinitely ban fan who spit on Trae Young

The Knicks announced that the fan who spat on Trae Young has been indefinitely banned from Madison Square Garden. "We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior," the Knicks said in a statement. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities."
NBANBC Sports

2021 PBT Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

2. Draymond Green (Warriors) This was a runaway. While there are plenty of good defenders around the league, Utah has built its top-ranked defense around Gobert — his ability to protect the rim and clean up mistakes allow the rest of the Jazz defenders to pressure teams at the arc and be aggressive. It’s hard to think of Green as underrated, but he may have been on defense this season.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will make the NBA Playoffs and be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoff berth is their first time in the post-season since 2017 for the franchise. With the New York Knicks 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics earlier on Sunday, the...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAtheScore

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBAESPN

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...