Late to the party, London rushes to win SPAC listings

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain is rushing out rules to make London’s stock market attractive for ‘blank cheque’ listing vehicles as bankers ready a string of potential floats in Europe as interest in the U.S. fades. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been the biggest trend in global capital markets in...

kfgo.com
Businesswtvbam.com

UK fintech Wise set to list in London on July 7

LONDON (Reuters) – British financial technology company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it plans to list in early July, in a test for London’s main market as investor appetite for company floats starts to wane. The company, formerly known as TransferWise, plans to do a direct listing on the London...
BusinessFast Company

BuzzFeed aims to list stock on Nasdaq with SPAC merger in long-awaited public debut

BuzzFeed hopes its next viral hit will be on Wall Street. The digital media outlet announced plans for its long-awaited public debut on Thursday, saying it will combine with a special purpose acquisitions company, or SPAC, in a deal that would bring it to the Nasdaq. BuzzFeed is aiming for a $1.5 billion valuation and would trade under the ticker symbol BZFD. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
Businessijglobal.com

BAI wins London Underground mobile concession

BAI Communications has won a 20-year concession to deliver high-speed mobile coverage across the London Underground. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. Sign up for a free trial. Register for free access to IJGlobal and realise the value of our asset...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will JPMorgan Chase's Consumer Banking Foray in the U.K. Pay Off?

In January, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), America's largest bank by assets, confirmed long-standing rumors that it would launch a digital consumer bank in the United Kingdom. The bank's first product will be a checking account, which could be followed by other products like credit cards and residential mortgages. Adding to this effort, JPMorgan recently announced that it plans to also purchase the popular U.K. digital wealth management company Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, which offers individual savings accounts (ISAs), junior ISAs, lifetime ISAs, pensions, and general investment accounts. Nutmeg has amassed the equivalent of nearly $4.9 billion in assets under management and 140,000 customers.
Marketsthemiddlemarket.com

SPAC Listings Foreshadow Robust TMT Landscape

51job offers human resources services in China including recruitment. The deal follows York’s recent acquisition of Bancsource, which also serves banks and retailers. Yum, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, recently bought Tictuk Technologies and Kvantum. A spate of technology, media, and telecom deals could be in the...
LifestyleVanity Fair

The A-List: What To Do In London This Week

There’s nothing like a brief London heatwave to get us yearning for greener pastures, and the Great Garden Escape is a most glamorous route to just that. You know it’s going to be good when it’s cooked up by The Newt in Somerset, which has partnered with Great Western Rail to whisk you away from Paddington pandemonium in the serene luxury of a first-class carriage stocked with breakfast fresh from Somerset that morning. You’ll whizz through to Castle Cary in less than an hour and a half, then arrive at The Newt Estate for a day of unmitigated bucolic bliss: a leisurely tour of the sprawling, manicured gardens; a roam around The Story of Gardening exhibition (fascinating, even for chronic houseplant killers); a tasting tour of the luxe cyder brewery; and lunch at the Garden Café, where seasonal produce shines in simple dishes like coal-baked beetroot, pillowy sourdough and crudités plucked from the earth that afternoon. Soak up the wholesome, heartening effect of spending the day in this luxe pastoral idyll and toast it all with icy Babylonstoren (the official rosé of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show). That will leave just enough time to peruse the farm shop and take a languid turn around the grounds before boarding the train back to London, armed with an afternoon tea hamper and a 12-month Garden Membership.
Industryvaluethemarkets.com

Open Orphan targets 2021 profits as spin-off seeks London listing

Open Orphan (LON: ORPH) on Thursday announced not only strong annual results but also that spin-off Poolbeg is planning to seek admission to trading on London’s AIM market. The company explained that Poolbeg will primarily use the funds raised as part of its admission for clinical trial costs associated with developing severe influenza treatment POLB 001, as well as to acquire and develop new assets.
SportsPosted by
Vice

Photos of Scotland Fans Partying in Central London

England and Scotland met for their first Euros fixture since 1996 last night, in what was a fairly dull goalless draw at Wembley. Still, Scotland had reason to celebrate, as the result leaves them with a hope of qualifying for the next round of the tournament. Jake Lewis. Far more...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

‘Party atmosphere’: Scotland fans jubilant in London, as Tartan Army earn point in draw with England

Thousands of excited Scotland fans descended on central London on Friday, dreaming of the frenzied celebrations which would follow their greatest-ever victory: a win over England at Wembley.But it wasn’t to be. The Tartan Army had to make do with a point after playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Gareth Southgate’s side at the Euros. It should have been a miserable evening for the thousands of Scots who didn’t have tickets for Wembley. Drenched by the rain, some gathered outside pubs or huddled around mobile phones to watch the action.But the dreadful weather could not dampen their spirits. The Tartan...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fintech firm Wise to list directly on London's stock market

LONDON (Reuters) - British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it will go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange. The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, said it has been profitable since 2017, with a 54%...
U.K.newsatw.com

Scotland's papers: Tartan Army London party and arena victims 'failed'

Build up ahead of the England v Scotland game and the Manchester arena bomb report make the front pages. Now retrieving an image set. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Made.com valued at 775 mln pounds in London listing

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Made.com, the British online furniture retailer, will list its shares on the London stock exchange at 200 pence, giving the group a market capitalisation of 775.3 million pounds ($1.09 billion), it said on Wednesday. Its initial public offer (IPO) comprises 50.0 million new shares, raising...
Food & Drinksheraldjournalism24.com

Top 10 activities in London in the late spring

At long last Summer’s here and you plainly merit some occasion time: no concerns, we’ve worked for you a to-do list with the goal that you make the most of London’s sun and these next two months to get you in the groove again for September. Top 10 activities in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

French investors plan Paris-listed, energy-focused SPAC

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - French businessman Xavier Caitucoli, former investment banker Erik Maris and asset management group Eiffel Essentiel said on Wednesday they plan to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in Paris to establish a new energy firm. Named TRANSITION, the SPAC aimed to raise around 200...
Businessaltfi.com

Breaking: Wise announces direct London listing

The fintech giant, formerly known as Transferwise, was launched a decade ago. Wise, the fintech formerly known as Transferwise, is heading for the public markets via a direct listing in London. Since 2017, the business has been profitable but it has also taken on fresh capital in May 2021, with...
BusinessShareCast

Money transfer giant Wise could list in London within days

Booming London-based fintech firm Wise is set to launch a direct listing in London in the coming days, it was reported on Tuesday. According to Sky News, the company, which has made its name in recent years as a money transfer specialist offering an alternative to incumbents such as Moneygram and Western Union, has set out plans to float on the London Stock Exchange “as soon as this week”.
Businessinvesting.com

Space tech fund Seraphim plans London listing

LONDON (Reuters) - Seraphim Space Investment Trust plans to list in London, it said on Friday, in what it said was the world's first listing of a space tech fund. The closed-ended fund will invest in an international portfolio of early and growth-stage space tech businesses, targeting an annualised net asset value of at least 20% over the long term, it said in a statement.