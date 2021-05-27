Cancel
Boating BC receives new safety funding

 11 days ago

Boating BC, the not-for-profit industry association dedicated to enhancing boater safety on all British Columbia’s waterways, is pleased with the announcement from Transport Canada that the organization will receive two grants under Canada’s Boating Safety Contribution Program. The grants, totaling $375,000 will allow Boating BC to enhance boating safety education...

