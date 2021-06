Tinkoff, a big player in Russia’s online banking sector, is struggling with the country’s staunch rules in their goal of offering crypto to their customers. CEO of Tinkoff, Oliver Hughes, has said both the bank and its customers are clamoring to add cryptocurrencies to the mix. However, they are being held back by the Bank of Russia’s current stance on digital assets. The bank has expressed interest in offering crypto trading services, but understands it will take time to navigate around Russia’s central bank.