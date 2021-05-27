Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Bucs WR Antonio Brown Facing Another Lawsuit

By Tzvi Machlin
thespun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was able to get a lawsuit stemming from assault allegations dismissed. But while that legal battle is over, he now faces a new challenge in the courtroom. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brown faces a new civil lawsuit coming from the...

thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Lawsuit#American Football#Tampa Bay Bucs#Bucs Wr Antonio Brown#Kcb Marketing#The Tampa Bay Times#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Super Bowl#Assault Allegations#Broward County#Faces#July#Commission#News#Mbakertbtimes#Sports Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Bucs' Antonio Brown Sued by Truck Driver Anton Tumanov over 2020 Assault Case

Truck driver Anton Tumanov filed a civil lawsuit against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Wednesday in relation to a January 2020 assault. According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Tumanov said Brown assaulted him while he was delivering household items. Per the Associated Press (h/t...
NFLchatsports.com

Antonio Brown Sued on Assault, Battery Complaints From 2020 Incident

Buccaneers wide receive Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault and battery, stemming from an altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Florida's Broward County by the driver, Anton Tumanov. The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker first reported...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

The “Bicycle Kick” Fumble Was Almost a Complete Disaster

American football is primarily played with the hands, though feet still have their place in the sport. Place kickers, for instance, are often the NFL’s leading scorers by the time the Super Bowl rolls around. But beyond extra points and kickoffs, feet are best left to the running when it comes to football. That is, in America, at least.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown sued for battery, assault; WR's legal team issues stern response

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit for an incident involving a moving truck driver who asserts that Brown battered and assaulted him last year. Brown’s legal team was having none of it, implying that the plaintiff’s lawsuit, based on its own innate language, is...
NFLNBC Sports

Antonio Brown signs with Buccaneers

The deal is now done: Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed on the dotted line and will play in Tampa Bay in 2021. Brown, the wide receiver who agreed to terms with the Buccaneers last month, has now officially signed his contract, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
NFLarcamax.com

Bucs' Antonio Brown sued, accused of stiffing marketing firm

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs receiver Antonio Brown faces another civil lawsuit after a sports marketing company accused the Super Bowl 55 champion of not paying commission on more than $2 million in earnings. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Broward County, the company, KCB Marketing, said it worked with Brown...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Officially Re-Sign WR Brown

After an announcement in late April that the Bucs and wide receiver Antonio Brown had agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the former All-Pro pass-catcher officially put pen to paper on the expected contract. The process of re-signing Brown took longer than expected, after Bruce Arians revealed the 7-time...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Antonio Brown Passes Physical, Signs Contract With Bucs

The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and wide receiver Antonio Brown had agreed to a new, one-year deal a few weeks ago, but, through the weekend, he had yet to signed the contract. This raised some questions, along with a civil suit recently filed, however, as it turns out, it was all a formality.
NFL995qyk.com

Antonio Brown Is Officially Returning To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After all of the back and forth, Antonio Brown is officially coming back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After having a killer season last year there was no way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t going to sign all 22 starters. Today makes it official! On Tuesday (5/25) the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Wide Reciever, Antonio Brown, has officially re-signed to join the team. According to ESPN, Antonio Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus. This news might sound familiar, because it is. Last month the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Antonio Brown agreed to the terms of the deal BUT they needed to wait to sign because he needed to pass his physical. Antonio Brown had knee surgery and all had to be cleared. Now here is the question: Will the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make it to the Super Bowl again this year? We will have to wait and see…
NFLNBC Sports

Antonio Brown gets $3.1 million, with chance to double it

Antonio Brown is officially a Buccaneer. And he’s officially making more money than he did in 2020. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, Brown received a $2 million signing bonus and a $1.1 million base salary. He can make another $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses, with player/team improvement in certain statistical categories.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs WR Brown’s Contract Incentives Revealed

Now that Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed his new one-year contract, the incentives have been made public. ESPN’s Field Yates has the breakdown of Brown’s incentives on Twitter. Brown’s base salary is $1.1 million with a $2 million signing bonus. Brown can earn up to $900,000 in per...
NFLbucsreport.com

Predicting Antonio Brown’s 2021 Statistics

The Buccaneers are poised for another Super Bowl run in 2021. They have brought back all 22 starters and added depth through the draft and free agency. Expectations are high. For some players though, their stats from last season are not indicative of what they will post this year. Antonio Brown’s first year with the Bucs is an example of this. He did not play a full season last year, so what statistics can fans expect out of him this time around?
NFLprofootballrumors.com

NFC Notes: Bucs, AB, Parsons, Bears

Antonio Brown just won a Super Bowl and then inked a new one-year deal worth up to $6.25MM with the Buccaneers last month, but his off-field issues don’t appear to be over just yet. The oft-embattled receiver is dealing with yet another lawsuit, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times writes. As Baker notes, this stems from an already settled criminal case where a moving truck driver alleged assault and battery.
NFLPage Six

Antonio Brown caps busy philanthropy weekend with Bucs mini-camp

Antonio Brown had a busy weekend. The Super Bowl champ hosted an exclusive fundraising dinner for his “Live Your Vision” charity on Friday and a football camp for 200 inner-city kids and their coaches on Saturday — all before heading off to report for Buccaneers mini-camp to start prepping for the 2021 NFL season.