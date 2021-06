Conor McGregor has always shot for the stars, and his ambition is undoubtedly one of his best qualities. In the past, the Notorious held the key to his future, running through the featherweight division in unprecedented fashion before moving up to lightweight and stopping Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Now, however, the Irishman looks a shadow of his former self. Having lost three of his last six bouts, McGregor’s stock has fallen, but he’s still the talk of the UFC.