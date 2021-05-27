Huawei Watch 3 will come with HarmonyOS
Huawei has not released a major follow-up to the Huawei Watch 2. There was the Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design from last year but that’s very expensive at €695 for a simple smartwatch. There was also the Huawei Watch Fit but that’s a totally different design although it arrived with advanced metrics and a ten-day battery life. The Huawei Watch 3 seems to be finally released. According to a post on Weibo, the Huawei Watch 3 may finally use HarmonyOS.androidcommunity.com