Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Huawei Watch 3 will come with HarmonyOS

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei has not released a major follow-up to the Huawei Watch 2. There was the Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design from last year but that’s very expensive at €695 for a simple smartwatch. There was also the Huawei Watch Fit but that’s a totally different design although it arrived with advanced metrics and a ten-day battery life. The Huawei Watch 3 seems to be finally released. According to a post on Weibo, the Huawei Watch 3 may finally use HarmonyOS.

androidcommunity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Inc#Mobile Design#The Huawei Watch Fit#The Huawei Watch 3#Chinese#Oem#Americans#Battery Life#Advanced Metrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Android clone launches in June, but questions remain

Chinese company Huawei plans to launch its Harmony operating system early next month, kicking off its effort to move beyond the former Trump administration’s sanctions. Huawei revealed its plans in a newly published video, but the company doesn’t have much else to say at this point, leaving some questions about how HarmonyOS will roll out to the public.
Technologygizmochina.com

Huawei H6 WiFi Router launched with HarmonyOS and 200 meters coverage

Earlier today (19th May 2021), Huawei held a new launch conference in which it launched a number of new products. This includes smart products including a new WiFi router that features HarmonyOS. The Chinese tech giant just launched the Huawei H6 WiFi router, which runs on HarmonyOS and offers a...
NFLgizmochina.com

Huawei Children’s Watch 4X New Shinning edition with reflective woven straps launched

Huawei just held a smart life conference where it unveiled several products, including the FreeBuds 4, MateBook 16, Huawei Smart Screen SE, Smart Scale Pro, and more. The tech giant also announced the Children’s Watch 4X Plus smartwatch equipped with the same design and features as the Children’s Watch 4X that was launched last year.
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Oppo A16, Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G, Huawei ANG-LX1, Moto XT2153-1, and Realme RMX3363 Get Russian EEC certification

The upcoming Oppo A16 (CPH2269), Huawei Watch 3 Pro (GLL-AL01), Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G (WGR-W19), Huawei ANG-LX1, Moto XT2153-1, and Realme RMX3363 have received certification from Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Authority. Oppo A16 (CPH2269) Oppo A16 could be the next company’s A-series smartphone which has now received certification...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

A Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus Watch Is Coming May 24th

It seems that Oneplus has more faith in its OnePlus Watch than we all do. Right after launching the device, the company is launching different editions of the watch. Based on a video posted to Weibo, it looks like the next edition will be a Cyberpunk 2077 edition, and it doesn’t look half bad!
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

HarmonyOS to debut on June 2 for smartphones

Today, Huawei took to Weibo to confirm that it will be announcing the HarmonyOS 2.0 at 20:00 PM (local time) on June 2 in China. While the HarmonyOS is already available for IoT devices and TVs, the HarmonyOS (aka Hongmeng OS in China) debuting in the coming week will be aimed towards devices like smartphones and tablets as a rival for Android OS developed by Google.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Huawei's next event is confirmed - HarmonyOS and new products launching soon

Update: Previously, Huawei took down the teaser video about the livestream event but it's now confirmed - 2 June 2021 @ 8 PM, Malaysia Time. If you have been following Huawei, there are rumours that the company could host an event in early June but there's no confirmation until now. However, there was new evidence for the launch date which was 2 June 2021.
Technologygizmochina.com

Midea will launch most of its products with Huawei HarmonyOS: Exec

A Midea executive has announced that the company will continue to team up with Huawei to launch a number of products that feature the latter’s proprietary HarmonyOS platform in the near future. According to a ChinaDaily report, the Chinese home appliance manufacturer is aiming to expand its influence in the...
Technologytechnave.com

HUAWEI confirms that the next MatePad Pro will arrive with HarmonyOS on 2 June

After announcing that the HUAWEI Watch 3 will be launched on 2 June with HarmonyOS, the Chinese tech company continues to hype us up by revealing another upcoming product in a new teaser poster. Besides the wearable gadget, it is confirmed that there will be a new MatePad Pro coming with the highly-anticipated in-house OS as well.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro revealed in hands-on leaks

Huawei is only two days away from unveiling the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, its first flagship smartwatches since the Watch GT 2 Pro. The Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro have already leaked extensively though, including in a hands-on video. Huawei has confirmed that it will be unveiling...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Alleged HarmonyOS update list reveals first batch of Huawei devices migrating to the platform

Huawei's HarmonyOS is right around the corner at this point, with an official unveiling event set for June 2. The Chinese giant has major plans for its Android alternative, with a goal to have it running on 300 million devices by the end of the year. Some part of that massive figure will surely come from brand new device sales. For one, Huawei has been posting teasers for the June 2 event with hints for the upcoming MatePad Pro 2, as well as the Huawei Watch 3 - both slated to be among the first to run HarmonyOS out of the box.
Cell PhonesTechSpot

Huawei to launch first mobile devices powered by HarmonyOS 2.0 on June 2

In context: Huawei doesn't say how much of the $139 billion in revenue it made last year comes from software. However, the company is bullish on the idea that its future depends greatly on the ability to make Harmony OS a winning formula for phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and all forms of smart home products. The company hopes that one day it will dominate the world with its software and reverse the current power dynamic in the trade war between China and the US.
Electronicspakistanchristian.tv

A few days before the premiere, the appearance of the new Huawei Watch has leaked

The Chinese company Huawei is organizing a very important demonstration event scheduled for Wednesday, June 2. The main role should be played by the new HarmonyOS 2.0, which will finally reach mobile phones. Although this is a bit of an event, we still see the introduction of some new products. It shouldn’t be missing between them, for example Another top watch From this brand. So far, the new model has been mainly speculation and leaks, while the visual aspect has been unusually secret. This is changing now. They appeared a few days before launch Leaked images of Huawei Watch 3.