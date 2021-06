While some kids like to rebel, other children will try to emulate their parents—whether that means their personality, their style, or even their career. Ever since giving birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. in 2017, tennis legend Serena Williams has experienced what it's like to have her own mini-me. The 3-year-old began tennis lessons in 2020, and fans are eager to see if she'll one day reach the incredible heights of her mother's career. But until then, Olympia is still giving us a glimpse into what she looks like embodying Willams on the court. Recently, she recreated her own mini version of one of Williams' tennis catsuits. Read on to see Olympia matching her mom.