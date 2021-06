Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are teaming up to star in a new Western from director Walter Hill titled Dead for a Dollar. Set in New Mexico Territory, Chihuahua, in 1897, the movie will follow Max Borlund (Waltz), a famed bounty hunter who's hired to find the wife of a successful California businessman, who he believes is being held for ransom in Mexico. However, when Max heads across the border, he encounters his nemesis Joe Cribbens (Dafoe), a professional gambler and occasional outlaw, who Max had previously hunted down and sent to prison. On top of that, is the businessman's wife's disappearance everything it appears to be on the surface?