Texas’ Lone Star Brewing is holding a statewide michelada contest with a $5,000 top prize (deadline June 1!)
It's inching towards summer, which in the beverage alcohol industry means the rise of hard seltzers, RTD cocktails and beer cocktails. Considering the latter, Lone Star Brewing Co. is specifically interested in expanding on its michelada creations. What's a michelada exactly? A question that someone from Ohio might ask. A michelada is a Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice and chile peppers, served in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass. Sounds fun, right?