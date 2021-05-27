Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Kick off summer with these June food events

By Alexis Larsen, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh peaches, Celtic Fest Ohio and goat yoga with a mimosa brunch are just a few highlights. There’s so much to be excited about going into the month of June. Outdoor concert season will push into high gear in June, as will food truck events, outdoor festivals, farmers markets and all kinds of other tasty options providing entertainment packed with full flavor.

www.daytondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
State
Georgia State
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Restaurants#All Summer Long#Beer Garden#Food Drink#Food Festivals#Free Beer#Tasty Beer#Street Festivals#Free Events#Mad Tree Brewing#Team Void#Pride#Shiloh Farmers Market#New Mercies#Tank#Peach Truck#Hammel House Inn#Lily S Midwest Luau Lily#Oregon District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications on Tuesday during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

The Contemporary Dayton fulfills dreams

Inaugural exhibits in new Arcade space feature local, national and international artists. Apparently dreams can come true, even in the midst of a pandemic. See for yourself by heading downtown to the Miami Valley’s newest attraction: The Contemporary Dayton, a spectacular addition to the regional art scene. Located in the...
Thrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Styrofoam recycling event being held in Dayton today

DAYTON — Today the Montgomery County Environmental Services is collaborating with the City of Dayton and Eco Development to organize a regional Styrofoam recycling event. This comes after the success of the collection event that was held by the City of Centerville last January. The event will be held at...
Dayton, OHJournal-News

Numerous cruise-ins to be held in the area next weekend

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook @DDNWheels. BEAVERCREEK FRIDAY NIGHT CRUISE. This event happens...
Dayton, OHwyso.org

Book Nook: Eternal by Lisa Scottoline

The first time I interviewed Lisa Scottoline she came out to Yellow Springs for a live appearance during one of her early book tours that took her through Dayton. At the time Lisa was just getting going on her career as a novelist. She had been an attorney prior to that and her early books were legal thrillers.
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Dayton Dragons announce plan to return to full capacity

Sell-out crowds could soon become part of Dayton Dragons baseball again. The team announced Monday that Day Air Ballpark will be allowed to be at capacity beginning June 8. The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health orders issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 2.
Dayton, OHPosted by
Pitchfork

Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Ohioana Literary Trail: Virginia Hamilton, distinguished children’s author

As we continue on our tour of stops in the Greater Dayton area on the Ohioana Literary Trail, we go now to Yellow Springs to visit the stop for Virginia Hamilton. Hamilton was born in Yellow Springs in 1934, grew up among her extended family near Yellow Springs, and lived and wrote in the village for much of her life. She wrote 41 books and over her 35-year career, received every major award for children’s literature. She called Yellow Springs her home until her death in 2002. Her works include “Zeely,” her first book published in 1967, “M.C. Higgins, the Great,” which won the John Newbery Medal, the National Book Award, and other awards, and many other books.
Xenia, OHDayton Daily News

ICYMI: Four uplifting stories from the Miami Valley this week

Here are the top uplifting stories from your community from this past week. Xenia 14-year-old earns associate’s degree: ‘All my hard work has paid off’. A 14-year-old high school student will be the youngest Clark State College graduate to earn a two-year degree at this year’s commencement ceremony. Lanna Kunzelman,...
Dayton, OHJournal-News

Dayton team has trucks in monster truck tour at county fairgrounds

Massive trucks destroying cars, gravity-defying stunts and other thrilling tricks on four wheels are rolling into the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of the Official Truckz Extreme Tour. Ryan and Josh Holman of Dayton, on Friday afternoon were preparing two of their family’s five monster trucks. One was...
Kettering, OHmostmetro.com

Adventure Reef Water Park Opens Memorial Day Weekend

After a dry summer in 2020 due to the pandemic, Kettering’s 3-acre outdoor aquatic facility has announced it will open this summer. The 2021 Adventure Reef Water Park season starts with the park’s Memorial Day weekend kickoff which runs May 29-31. The regular season hours at the park start June 4. Hours will be limited to just noon to 5 pm daily, thought hours may expand later in the season, depending on ability to hire staff.
Greene County, OHDayton Daily News

Greene County activists plan one-year memorial event for George Floyd

Several citizens groups that formed in Greene County last year in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis are planning an anti-racism seminar and rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his murder, which occurred on May 25, 2020. “We’re standing against racism and social injustice and...