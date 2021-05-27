Westbury Chooses Its Next Superintendent Of Schools
When the Westbury School District Board of Education started on the journey to identify our next superintendent, we stated that we were going to conduct a search for the best person available to lead us into the future. After an extensive national search that yielded more than 30 exceptional candidates from around the country, we have unanimously concluded that Tahira A. Dupree Chase, Ed.D. is that person. We are excited that Dr. Chase, with her record of personal and professional successes, has agreed to join us for the start of the school year on July 1 and that she is as eager to become part of the Westbury School’s family as we are to have her as a member.thewestburytimes.com