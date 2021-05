Get ready maggots — Slipknot is launching their own music festival in Indianola this September and they're bringing a star-studded list of talent with them.State of play: Our most prolific local musical talent is launching a "monumental return home" right on the National Balloon Classic Field on Sept. 25. Other bands include Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God and Suicideboys.What they're saying: "A home show is always insane, but a home 'Knotfest' show will be on a whole other level. Prepare. See you soon for the new reality," Clown, aka Des Moines' own Shawn Crahan, said in a news release.Tickets: Pre-sale is open now through June 3, starting at $79. General admission opens June 4 at $99.What's next: Slipknot also announced they're returning to the studio to work on their next album release.Our take: Hey, they've been wearing masks this whole time!