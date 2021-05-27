Cancel
Finland Set To Keep Near 80 Year Old DC-3 Flying This Summer

By Luke Bodell
simpleflying.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinland will operate an almost 80-year-old DC-3 plane from Helsinki Airport for the first time in 20 years. The aircraft, owned by Airveteran Oy and operated by the DC Association, first flew in 1942 and has seen service with Finnair and the Finnish Defence Forces. OH-LCH will operate again this...

simpleflying.com
