Book World: And the Grand Canyon just wasn't that great

- - - The first time Amber Share stumbled upon one-star reviews of national parks online, she was mystified. Was it possible that someone had visited the Grand Canyon - with all those majestic layers of red rock that had wowed her as a 10-year-old in 1999 - and seen only "a very, very large hole"? But confusion quickly gave way to possibility. Share, an illustrator with a passion for hand-lettering, began creating gorgeous poster-style depictions of the parks overlaid with the discordant words of unimpressed reviewers and posting them on Instagram. The account - Subpar Parks - took off.