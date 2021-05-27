Jermaine Jackson

It may not be the Summer of Flip just yet, but it’s certainly getting hotter. Kyle Filipowski is turning heads across the AAU landscape and rising up the prospect rankings. He is pressing up in the rankings and will likely be a 5-star recruit by the time basketball season rolls around. He has a group of terrific programs lined up for official visits, including Duke, Ohio State and UCLA. First up was the Orange. Tristan Freeman at Busting Brackets released his rankings of best fits for the man they call “Flip.” Syracuse came in fourth.