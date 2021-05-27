Jermaine Jackson
Jackson committed Thursday to Central Michigan, joining the program as a transfer from LIU, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports. Jackson will move on to a higher level of competition in the Mid-American Conference after the 5-foot-10 guard served as one of the Sharks' top scoring threats in 2020-21. He averaged 15.0 points and 2.4 triples on 36.7 percent shooting from the field over 33.3 minutes per game in 15 appearances, while also chipping in 3.5 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.0 steals. Jackson will be able to compete right away for Central Michigan with two years of eligibility to use.