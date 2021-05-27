Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Jermaine Jackson

By Writers
Rotowire
 14 days ago

Jackson committed Thursday to Central Michigan, joining the program as a transfer from LIU, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports. Jackson will move on to a higher level of competition in the Mid-American Conference after the 5-foot-10 guard served as one of the Sharks' top scoring threats in 2020-21. He averaged 15.0 points and 2.4 triples on 36.7 percent shooting from the field over 33.3 minutes per game in 15 appearances, while also chipping in 3.5 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.0 steals. Jackson will be able to compete right away for Central Michigan with two years of eligibility to use.

www.rotowire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Shooting#Sports Agent#Cbb#Cmu Jackson#Central Michigan#Analysis Jackson#Sharks#Free Agent#Fg#Analysis Subscribe#Freelance#Game#Field#Detroit#Rotowire Subscribers#Cbs Sports Reports#Siena Heights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections with Regular Season Complete

The NBA regular season is complete and the draft lottery odds are in. The Houston Rockets finished with the worst record and own the best chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded a top-three protected pick to the Golden State Warriors, will now need...
College SportsNWI.com

Jermaine Couisnard returning to South Carolina

Couisnard returning to South Carolina: Jermaine Couisnard (East Chicago) is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school. He declared earlier this spring, but did not hire an agent to maintain their eligibility. Couisnard, 6 foot, 4 inches and 211 pounds. He averaged 10.1 points a game during his sophomore season last year, third highest for South Carolina.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Happened to Josh Jackson?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jackson is the personification of the term “one-year wonder.”. In 2015 and 2016 at Iowa, Jackson started one game and broke up six passes. In 2017, Jackson led the nation with eight interceptions and ranked third with 18 passes defensed en route to earning consensus first-team All-American and winning the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Award as the conference’s top defensive back.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports: SEC could dominate 12-team College Football Playoff

Expansion is looming for the College Football Playoff. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, a 12-team model leads the way in terms of expansion talks. According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, expansion could be approved as early as this summer. But, it seems like a 12-team model is the preferred system over an eight-team playoff.
Sportsinsideradio.com

Carl Dukes

Carl Dukes, afternoon co-host at Audacy sports “92.9 The Game” WZGC Atlanta, will host a Sunday morning show (6-10am) on CBS Sports Radio. The show was previously hosted by John Kincade, until his exit for mornings at Beasley Media Group sports “97.5 The Fanatic” WPEN-FM. Most recently the program was hosted by Laurence Holmes, who hosts 12-2pm on co-owned “670 The Score” WSCR Chicago.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Hysterics Podcast -- Eric Gordon

An Indianapolis high school phenom, Eric Gordon grew up wanting to play for IU. When Kelvin Sampson took charge in Bloomington it became a reality. Spurning Bruce Weber and Illinois, his time as a Hoosier began with controversy, only to end in more… the firing of his coach and the collapse of his team.
Alabama Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Montana Fouts rocked by Florida State to end Alabama softball run

What once was a dream turned into a nightmare for Montana Fouts and Alabama softball. Three days after throwing a perfect game in the Women’s College World Series on her 21st birthday, Fouts allowed seven runs in less than three innings pitched Monday evening in an 8-5 loss to Florida State.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors workouts: Could Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi be the next Draymond Green?

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Eugene Omoruyi was second in rebounds, assists and steals for an Oregon team that went to the Sweet 16. That sounds a lot like Draymond Green, who has become a top all-around player after the Warriors lucked into him with the 35th pick out of Michigan State in the 2012 draft.
College Sports247Sports

CBS Sports: Ryan Hilinski could have big impact on Northwestern

Ryan Hilinski has a fresh start with the Northwestern Wildcats. The former South Carolina quarterback has a bit of a different offense in front of him in 2021. He transferred back in January, moving him from the SEC to the Big Ten. According to CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, Hilinski could have a pretty big impact on the Wildcats’ quarterback room.
BasketballScarlet Nation

No. 17: Mitch Kupchak

Years: 1972-76 Honors: First-team All-America 1976; ACC Player of the Year 1976; Two-time, first-team All-ACC 1975 & 1976; Patterson Medal 1976; National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame; UNC jersey is honored at the Smith Center. Notable Stats: Kupchak is 27th all-time at UNC with 1,611 career points; Averaged 13.5...
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Syracuse Ranked 4th in Kyle Filipowski Race, Will Zoom With Duke

It may not be the Summer of Flip just yet, but it’s certainly getting hotter. Kyle Filipowski is turning heads across the AAU landscape and rising up the prospect rankings. He is pressing up in the rankings and will likely be a 5-star recruit by the time basketball season rolls around. He has a group of terrific programs lined up for official visits, including Duke, Ohio State and UCLA. First up was the Orange. Tristan Freeman at Busting Brackets released his rankings of best fits for the man they call “Flip.” Syracuse came in fourth.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Draft Notes: Thor, C. Parker, Combine, T. Taylor

Auburn freshman forward JT Thor has decided to remain in the 2021 NBA draft and go pro, announcing on Instagram that he has signed with an agency (hat tip to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports). Thor’s numbers were modest during his first and only college season. In 27 games (all...
Michigan StateUSA Today

Michigan State listed in top 6 of 3-star RB Kaleb Johnson

Michigan State is one of six programs still in the running for Ohio three-star running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson revealed on Monday his top six schools, which included the Spartans. Michigan State is joined by Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan and Pitt on Johnson’s top schools list. Johnson — who...
Iowa State247Sports

Four-star point guard Dasonte Bowen commits to Iowa

After recruiting him for more than two years, Iowa has earned 2022 point guard Dasonte Bowen's commitment. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Bowen is rated the No. 154 overall prospect, the No. 24 point guard and the No. 3 recruit in Massachusetts according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. 247Sports itself is much higher on Bowen, ranking him as the No. 82 recruit, No. 17 point guard.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Why Josh Primo should return to Alabama for 2021-22

Alabama wing Josh Primo ranked fifth on the Crimson Tide's squad in scoring as a true freshman. And CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander made the case that should Primo elect to return to school rather than staying in the NBA Draft, he'll have a chance to significantly improve that production.