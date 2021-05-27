OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 ready for OnePlus 8 series phones

OnePlus lives the ‘Never Settle’ motto so we’re not surprised whenever the Chinese OEM rolls out an update for its products. The last one we featured was the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T. Another update is ready–the OxygenOS 11.0.6.6–for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India, Europe, and North America. As usual, the release is incremental. The Indian region will get it first followed by those in EU and North America. The builds are basically the same, only the names are different for every region.