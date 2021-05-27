Cancel
Subway swabbers find a microbe jungle — and thousands of new species

By New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Most of these aren’t pathogens, most of them are probably innocuous, and some may actually be beneficial.”. For centuries, naturalists have mapped the world’s flora and fauna. They have assembled atlases of migratory birds and cold-water fishes, and sketched out the geography of carnivorous animals and alpine plants. Now, an...

www.boston.com
Sciencewwno.org

A Subway Microbe Map Shows Life In Cities Around The World

If you've ever waited for a late subway train, you most certainly have stared into dark railways, maybe wondering what on earth might live in there. Well, more than 900 scientists and volunteers around the world found out. A study published in the journal Cell last month shows their findings - a catalog of microorganisms in the subways of 60 cities.
WildlifePhys.org

The path toward discovering a new species of Cicada

The 17-year cicadas emerging dramatically by the billions in 15 U.S. states from Georgia to New York and west to Illinois are making quite a racket—a uniquely North American phenomenon—but thousands of other cicada species on the planet also spend most of their lives underground, many of them emerging below the radar of human perception. Because most cicada species don't emerge simultaneously like species in the genus Magicicada—the periodical cicadas—little is known about their natural history. Driven by unusual attention to detail and curiosity, Annette Aiello, staff entomologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama, joined a very select group of people who have successfully reared cicadas a feat that may reveal their host plants, their reproductive timing and other mysterious facets of their nature—and in this case, may result in the identification of a new species.
Wildlifealbuquerqueexpress.com

Researchers present new bizarre species of extinct lizard

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): During a recent study, an international research team described a new species of Oculudentavis and provided further evidence that the animal first identified as a hummingbird-sized dinosaur was actually a lizard. The researchers published their findings in Current Biology. This new species, named Oculudentavis naga...
SciencePhys.org

Viruses as communication molecules: Modeling viral aerosol transmission

How long do virus-laden particles persist in an elevator after a person infected with COVID-19 leaves? And is there a way to detect those particles? A group of electrical engineers and computer scientists at KAUST set out to answer these questions using mathematical fluid dynamics equations. "We found that virus-laden...
Food SafetyAustin 360

Is Subway selling real tuna or is it fake? DNA test finds no fish.

After a class-action lawsuit was filed against Subway in January alleging that its tuna was fake, The New York Times launched an investigation on whether the allegations were true or false. In the article, journalist Julia Carmel wrote that she used commercial lab that could test a sample of tuna...
ScienceNature.com

Pleistocene sediment DNA reveals hominin and faunal turnovers at Denisova Cave

Denisova Cave in southern Siberia is the type locality of the Denisovans, an archaic hominin group who were related to Neanderthals1,2,3,4. The dozen hominin remains recovered from the deposits also include Neanderthals5,6 and the child of a Neanderthal and a Denisovan7, which suggests that Denisova Cave was a contact zone between these archaic hominins. However, uncertainties persist about the order in which these groups appeared at the site, the timing and environmental context of hominin occupation, and the association of particular hominin groups with archaeological assemblages5,8,9,10,11. Here we report the analysis of DNA from 728 sediment samples that were collected in a grid-like manner from layers dating to the Pleistocene epoch. We retrieved ancient faunal and hominin mitochondrial (mt)DNA from 685 and 175 samples, respectively. The earliest evidence for hominin mtDNA is of Denisovans, and is associated with early Middle Palaeolithic stone tools that were deposited approximately 250,000 to 170,000 years ago; Neanderthal mtDNA first appears towards the end of this period. We detect a turnover in the mtDNA of Denisovans that coincides with changes in the composition of faunal mtDNA, and evidence that Denisovans and Neanderthals occupied the site repeatedly—possibly until, or after, the onset of the Initial Upper Palaeolithic at least 45,000 years ago, when modern human mtDNA is first recorded in the sediments.
Los Angeles, CAhollywoodunlocked.com

Lab Tests Unable To Find Any Tuna Dna In Subway Sandwiches

Lab Tests Unable To Find Any Tuna Dna In Subway Sandwiches. Put your Subway sandwich down, at least the tuna one anyway because recent lab tests have found no evidence of any tuna DNA in there famous subs. The New York Times tested 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Syracuse.com

NASA sends baby squid from Hawaii into space for research

HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in space for study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory and were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station. Researcher Jamie Foster,...
AmericasGreat Lakes Now

Plastic Impact: Canada launches multi-year study of microplastics in water and soil

A four-year research project looking into the impact of microplastics on freshwater ecosystems and on agricultural soils will have important implications for the Great Lakes, said its principal researcher. Funded by the Canadian government, the $1-million project was announced in May. It will measure microplastic levels in wastewater from treatment...
ScienceCosmos

Virus hotspot: the human gut

Most of the viruses are harmless to humans, with 75% of them being “phages” – viruses that infect bacterial cells, not human cells. “The most intensively studied ecosystem on the planet is our own gut,” says Phil Hugenholtz, a professor of microbiology and microbial evolution at the University of Queensland (UQ), and co-author on a paper, published in Nature Microbiology, describing the research.
SciencePhys.org

Solving a puzzle to design larger proteins

A team from Japan and the United States has identified the design principles for creating large 'ideal' proteins from scratch, paving the way for the design of proteins with new biochemical functions. Their results appear June 24, 2021, in Nature Communications. The team had previously developed principles to design small...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Unreported Plant Body Part – “I Thought It Must Be an Artifact of Genetic Contamination”

For many, the Thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) is little more than a roadside weed, but this plant has a long history with scientists trying to understand how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the 16th century and the first genetic mutant was identified in the 1800s. Since the 1940s, Arabidopsis has increased in popularity within the scientific community, which continues to use it as a model system to explore plant genetics, development, and physiology to this day.
SciencePhys.org

Ancient bones provide clues about Kangaroo Island's past and future

A Curtin University-led study of ancient bones on South Australia's Kangaroo Island has provided new information about the Island's past fauna and an insight into how species may live there in the future. Published in Quaternary Science Reviews, the researchers analyzed around 2,000 bone fragments with the aim of eventually...
AnimalsEurekAlert

Elephant seal diving mystery solved: 24-hour feeding could be climate change sentinel

Female elephant seal weigh on average 350 kg, and dive continuously to the ocean's mesopelagic zone, about 200 to 1,000 meters deep, to consume their only prey: small fish that weigh less than 10 grams. Now, an international team of researchers, armed with eight years of data, may have answered a decades-long question: How do seals maintain their large size on such small prey?
Medical Scienceuoregon.edu

Knight Campus scientist is creating molecules for medicine

In her lab at the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, computational biochemist Parisa Hosseinzadeh is using computer modeling to design synthetic peptides as potential drugs to treat challenging diseases. Hundreds of synthetic peptides are either in use or in clinical trials, but producing them is time-consuming...
Wildlifephysiciansweekly.com

A sliver of the past: the decimation of the genetic diversity of the Mexican wolf.

By Ulrike H Taron,Isabel Salado,Mariana Escobar-Rodríguez,Michael V Westbury,Susanne Butschkau,Johanna LA Paijmans,Bridgett M vonHoldt,Michael Hofreiter,Jennifer A Leonard. The endangered Mexican wolf (Canis lupus baileyi) is known to carry exceedingly low levels of genetic diversity. This could be i) the result of long-term evolutionary patterns as they exist at the southernmost limit of the species distribution at a relatively reduced effective size, or ii) due to rapid population decline caused by human persecution over the last century. If the former, purifying selection is expected to have minimized the impact of inbreeding. If the latter, rapid and recent declines in genetic diversity may have resulted in severe fitness consequences. To differentiate these hypotheses, we conducted comparative whole-genome analyses of five historical Mexican wolves (1907-1917) and 18 contemporary Mexican and gray wolves from North America and Eurasia. Based on whole-genome data, historical and modern Mexican wolves together form a discrete unit. Moreover, we find that modern Mexican wolves have reduced genetic diversity relative to the historical population, which was widespread across the southwestern United States, and not restricted to Mexico as previously assumed. Finally, although Mexican wolves have evolved in sympatry with coyotes (C. latrans), we observed lower introgression between historical Mexican wolves and coyotes than with modern Mexican wolves, despite similarities in body size. These data show that recent population declines likely caused the reduced level of genetic diversity, but not the differentiation of the Mexican wolves from other North American wolves.
WildlifeNature.com

Addendum: Poaceae-specific cell wall-derived oligosaccharides activate plant immunity via OsCERK1 during Magnaporthe oryzae infection in rice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22456-x, published online 12 April 2021. During the peer review of this article, a related work demonstrating that 31-β-D-Cellobiosyl-glucose and 31-β-D-Cellotriosyl-glucose could elicit immune responses in Arabidopsis and other dicots was published by Rebaque et al.1. This work also showed that Arabidopsis thaliana was exposed to...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

New Species of Ancient Shark Discovered

In a new study, an international team led by Sebastian Stumpf from the University of Vienna describes a fossil skeleton of an ancient shark, which is assigned to a new, previously unknown genus and species. This rare fossil find comes from the Kimmeridge Clay Formation in England, a series of...
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 origins still a mystery: Study finds virus was 'highly human adapted'

Scientists using computer modeling to study SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, have discovered the virus is most ideally adapted to infect human cells—rather than bat or pangolin cells, again raising questions of its origin. In a paper published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports, Australian scientists describe...