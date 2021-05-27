Dealing with Changes – Trusting in God
Robert Howard serves with the Pacific Christian Council, Fiji. This past year has been a convoluted and weirdly circular experience that defied all of my – and certainly everyone else’s – expectations. With so many life-changing events happening, it feels strange to try giving a recap or to attempt laying out plans for the future, considering how uncontrolled everything has been feeling, but here goes my attempt. The world is much too big for me to cover, so I will limit this a bit.www.globalministries.org