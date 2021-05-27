At Nightingale, Chef Luna Contreras Celebrates Mexican Street Food While Championing Identity and Community

If there’s anything we love more than vino, science has yet to discover it and since it’s National Wine Day we wanted to show our support for Latino made wines. Although many of these wines come from the same region of Mexico, they each have their own unique taste that pairs perfectly well with some Latinx-owned foods or the classic charcuterie board. Wine from Casa Madero has more of hint of chocolate while wine from Casa Frida may have a spicy and light feel. These wines may come from Mexico but you can purchase them at your local Bevmo or through any online delivery service. Here are 10 Mexican-owned wines that vary in flavors so we’ve got you covered no matter what you and your guests prefer. Cheers!