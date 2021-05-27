At Nightingale, Chef Luna Contreras Celebrates Mexican Street Food While Championing Identity and Community
The tiniest cubes of mango tickle the tongue atop crisp, carnitas-style duck tacos sweetened with guava chutney on fluffy corn tortillas, smeared with silky black beans and flanked by sharp watercress. On a charming heated patio, guests sip quirkily named cocktails like Lou Reed’s Leather Jacket or Heaven Is Whenever, a punchy-pink mezcal margarita mixing up blood orange, cinnamon, and artichoke. Inside, dimly lit with flickering candles, are simple wooden tables for spaced-out diners, the faint singing of Natalia Lafourcade in the background, and bare walls waiting for guest artists to showcase Mexican folk art.www.pdxmonthly.com