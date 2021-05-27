Look: Miles Teller’s Wife Shows Off ‘Bromance’ With Aaron Rodgers

While NFL fans everywhere await an update on Aaron Rodgers future with the Green Bay Packers, the three-time MVP has gone somewhat off the grid. The quarterback seems to be enjoying his time off and away from the drama in Green Bay. Just last week, he jetted off to Hawaii with his fiancée Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller and Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller. The group appears to be having a good time relaxing and it looks like Rodgers has found a new close friend.