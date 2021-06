Northern Saskatchewan families will soon have an extra support for their children's literacy, as the first Northern Family Literacy Hub prepares to open in July in La Ronge. The La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub is being established by KidsFirst North and will be located in - and partnering with - the nisto ihtāwina Early Years Family Resource Centre, to serve families in the tri-communities of La Ronge, Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge Indian Band. The Northern hub is one of nine provincially-funded literacy hubs across Saskatchewan that offer literacy programs and resources for local families with children ages six and under.