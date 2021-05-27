Natalia Vodianova on Why Every Woman Should Have Access to Period Care
Natalia Vodianova may be best known as the Russian supermodel who has taken the fashion world by storm for the last two decades, but she’s also a staunch activist for women’s health—an issue that is, in fact, very close to the Soviet Union–born 39-year-old’s heart. “[Where] I was brought up, gynecology was something that was shameful—and anything to do with menstruation or any kind of sexual relationship was hush-hush and something you didn’t really talk about,” recalls Vodianova, who notes that, even as she became one of the industry’s most in-demand faces, she continued to be embarrassed when she had to ask for a tampon or when she stained a hotel’s sheets.www.vogue.com