The Mysterious Threat Behind the Last Annihilation Revealed in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' #15

We’re coming up on the debut of Marvel Studios’ Loki, and the highly-anticipated series has had a lot for fans to look forward to. The series’ expanded take on Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief — combined with the weirdness of his new mission with the Time Variance Authority — was expected to manifest itself in some unexpected ways. While we’ve really only gotten fleeting glimpses of exactly what that will entail, we do know the series is set to explore alternate realities and bring some weird pockets of Marvel Comics lore and real-life history to life. Granted, there are an almost infinite number of possibilities for what that could bring, but one theory has risen from the pack — that Loki could end up being the perfect place to introduce the Squadron Supreme.