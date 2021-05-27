Cancel
Comics

The Mysterious Threat Behind the Last Annihilation Revealed in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' #15

By Marvel
marvel.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s new age of space kicks it into high gear this summer in THE LAST ANNIHILATION, a new crossover spinning out of GUARDIANS OF GALAXY! Known for his long-term world building and big payoffs, acclaimed writer Al Ewing continues to revolutionize Marvel’s cosmic landscape. All the pieces are now in place for a conflict that will shake the stars and test the very limits of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes.

www.marvel.com
Person
Al Ewing
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Annihilation#New Guardians#War Heroes#Doctor Doom#Secret War#S W O R D#Quasar#Federico Blee Cover#Brett Booth#Magneto#Marvel Space#Worlds#Stars#Mutantkind#Magnetism#Gravity#Wiccan#Preview Issue#Landscape
