James Wiseman's rookie season with the Golden State Warriors came to a premature end. After appearing in 39 games for the Warriors, Wiseman suffered a meniscus injury during a game against the Houston Rockets on April 10. Wiseman had surgery a few days later, and he has been recovering since. While Wiseman was sidelined he watched the Warriors make the NBA's play-in tournament, but ultimately fail to qualify for postseason play. It was tough for Wiseman to be unable to help his team during that stretch. In fact, the entire injury process has been hard for the 20-year-old big man, as he admitted recently.