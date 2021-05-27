Mets' Dominic Smith: Sits for first half of doubleheader
Smith (knee) is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies. Smith hurt himself on a slide Tuesday. He was expected to be available off the bench Wednesday, but that game got postponed. He'll remain available in that capacity for Thursday's first game, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports, with the Mets still not sure whether or not he'll be in the lineup for the second contest.www.cbssports.com