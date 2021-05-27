Mets' Dominic Smith: Sits for first half of doubleheader

It was a Friday night pitchers duel at Tropicana Field between the Mets and Rays as the two clubs opened a three-games series on Friday night in Tampa. It was Military Appreciation night at Tropicana Field. Both teams worse camo hats to honor the Military during Friday night’s game. The game was close the entire night and was scoreless through four innings before the Mets opened the scoring in the fifth. Tonight marked a special night for Pete Alonso, who called this trip a “homecoming,” as he was returning home to Tampa with the opportunity to play in front of friends and family.