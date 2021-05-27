Cancel
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shut down for six weeks

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyndergaard won't throw for six weeks due to right elbow inflammation but has avoided structural damage to his UCL, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Syndergaard left his second rehab start after just a single inning with what was originally called right elbow soreness. While he's avoided the worst-case scenario in his return from Tommy John surgery as his ligament is still intact, he now won't throw again until after the All-Star break. He'll still have a considerable portion of his build-up process left to go at that point, so there's a real chance he won't throw a major-league pitch this season.

