Haase is serving as the starting catcher in Monday's game against Cleveland. Haase had started in seven of the last eight games, as he saw increased playing time in left field. Wilson Ramos (back) was placed on the injured list Monday, so Haase will likely serve as the primary catcher while Ramos and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) are sidelined. In his last seven games, Haase has gone 8-for-27 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, three runs and seven strikeouts.