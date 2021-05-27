Harris to announce deals for Central America investments

© Getty Images

Vice President Harris on Thursday plans to announce commitments from 12 companies and organizations — including giants Microsoft and Mastercard — for investments in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, as part of her efforts to address the root causes of the surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border.

As part of the “Call to Action” launch, a White House official says the administration will unveil agreements with 12 entities: Accion, Bancolombia, Chobani, Davivienda, Duolingo, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nespresso, Pro Mujer, the Tent Partnership for Refugees and the World Economic Forum.

In March, roughly 170,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S. southern border, marking a 15-year high. Additionally, 22,000 unaccompanied migrant children are currently in the U.S.

President Biden called on Harris to lead the administration’s effort to stem the flow of migrants by working with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to address the root causes of the surge in immigration.

The increase in migrants at the border has plagued the Biden administration early on, with Republican lawmakers repeatedly hitting the president over the issue.

Microsoft, according to The Wall Street Journal, has agreed to increase internet access to as many as 3 million people in the territory by July 2022, and create community centers to equip women and young people with digital skills.

Mastercard will reportedly work to bring into the financial system 5 million people in the region who do not have banking services. Additionally, the company will seek to grant 1 million micro- and small businesses access to electronic banking.

The Journal reported that Chobani said it will expand its incubator program for local entrepreneurs to Guatemala.

Nespresso will reportedly start purchasing a portion of its coffee from El Salvador and Honduras. The company vowed to make a regional investment of $150 million by 2025.

The new initiative will work to generate new commitments in six focus areas, with a specific focus on supporting vulnerable populations, including women and youth, according to a White House official.

The focus areas include reform agenda, digital and financial inclusion, food security and climate-smart agriculture, climate adaptation and clean energy, education and workforce development and public health access.

The Journal first reported on the agreements.

Alex Gangitano contributed to this report.