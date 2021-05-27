Cancel
Harris to announce deals for Central America investments

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
© Getty Images

Vice President Harris on Thursday plans to announce commitments from 12 companies and organizations — including giants Microsoft and Mastercard — for investments in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, as part of her efforts to address the root causes of the surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border.

As part of the “Call to Action” launch, a White House official says the administration will unveil agreements with 12 entities: Accion, Bancolombia, Chobani, Davivienda, Duolingo, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nespresso, Pro Mujer, the Tent Partnership for Refugees and the World Economic Forum.

In March, roughly 170,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S. southern border, marking a 15-year high. Additionally, 22,000 unaccompanied migrant children are currently in the U.S.

President Biden called on Harris to lead the administration’s effort to stem the flow of migrants by working with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to address the root causes of the surge in immigration.

The increase in migrants at the border has plagued the Biden administration early on, with Republican lawmakers repeatedly hitting the president over the issue.

Microsoft, according to The Wall Street Journal, has agreed to increase internet access to as many as 3 million people in the territory by July 2022, and create community centers to equip women and young people with digital skills.

Mastercard will reportedly work to bring into the financial system 5 million people in the region who do not have banking services. Additionally, the company will seek to grant 1 million micro- and small businesses access to electronic banking.

The Journal reported that Chobani said it will expand its incubator program for local entrepreneurs to Guatemala.

Nespresso will reportedly start purchasing a portion of its coffee from El Salvador and Honduras. The company vowed to make a regional investment of $150 million by 2025.

The new initiative will work to generate new commitments in six focus areas, with a specific focus on supporting vulnerable populations, including women and youth, according to a White House official.

The focus areas include reform agenda, digital and financial inclusion, food security and climate-smart agriculture, climate adaptation and clean energy, education and workforce development and public health access.

The Journal first reported on the agreements.

Alex Gangitano contributed to this report.

Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Kamala Harris faces doubts over retooled US policy in Central America

Kamala Harris, the US vice-president, has announced a new anti-corruption drive, economic aid and tougher enforcement against human trafficking during a visit to Guatemala. But Harris, on her first foreign trip as vice-president, faced sceptical questions over whether the measures she announced would represent a real change in US policy in the region, at a time of worsening poverty and corruption.
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation. The 39-year-old president,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Climate emerges as infrastructure sticking point | US recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to pipeline hackers | Chief scientist: NOAA is '$12 billion agency trapped in a $5.5 billion budget'

MONDAY AGAIN: Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today the White House says it remains at an...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris tells migrants: 'Do not come, do not come'

Vice President Harris pleaded with migrants from Central American countries to not make the trek to the United States in a speech in Guatemala during her first foreign trip. Harris announced a number of new efforts aimed at helping people who arrive at the U.S. border escaping situations in their homelands that officials in the U.S. have described as desperate.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

U.S.' top envoy visits Central America

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to entice Central American nations to tackle the corruption and poverty that have helped drive a surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and presented an early challenge for the Biden administration. In his first visit to Central...
ImmigrationWRGB

As Harris heads to Central America, experts warn it could be 'frustrating' trip

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Central America Sunday, as her role as the Biden administration’s point person on addressing migration from Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras continues to stir confusion and criticism in Washington and threatens to undermine her political future. "The...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

Harris engages companies to help Central American economies

There’s news the Biden administration is collaborating with the private sector and nonprofits to step up its investment in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. The administration says Vice President Kamala Harris personally approached 12 companies and organizations, including Microsoft and Mastercard, asking them to help improve economic opportunity in the Central American countries.
Immigrationnewsitem.com

Central America does better without U.S. ‘help’

The Biden administration, with good reason, has held that to reduce the flow of refugees and unauthorized immigrants across our southern border, we need to radically improve conditions in their home countries. Problems include economies that don’t produce enough jobs, polities that produce too much corruption and not enough security and violent gangs that thrive in the shadows where the polity doesn’t reach.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Pro Mujer Furthers Its Commitment To The Northern Triangle By Joining The Partnership For Central America In Response To Vice President Kamala Harris' Call To Action To Promote Inclusive Economic Opportunity In The Region

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Programs that address the immediate needs of vulnerable populations and offer hope that a secure and better future is possible for themselves and their children are essential to help stem migration due to need. Since its founding, Pro Mujer has targeted its social impact and development programs to precisely those segments of the population that are most likely to emigrate.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Microsoft, Mastercard Sign on to VP Harris' Central America Strategy

Twelve companies and groups including Microsoft, Mastercard and Nestle's Nespresso said Thursday that they would commit to making investments in Central America, a win for Vice President Kamala Harris as she aims to lower migration from the region into the United States. President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with leading...
EconomyLumia UK

Answering the call: Microsoft’s support for VP Harris’ initiative to promote economic opportunity in Central America

Microsoft’s roots in Central America are not only deep but broad. We opened our first office in Guatemala in 1995 and soon followed in El Salvador and Honduras. A decade later, we became acquainted with many talented youths from these countries as we provided pro bono legal representation in U.S. immigration proceedings for children separated from their families. This led us, in 2008, to cofound Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), a leading national organization that works to ensure that no refugee or immigrant child faces immigration court alone.