Self-love is difficult in today’s society. It’s hard to not be influenced by everything we see on social media, whether it’s the Instagram photos with the often photoshopped “perfect” bodies that make us self conscious of our own or the tens of hundreds of Linkedin posts from people who we may not even know announcing their new jobs at some big company that make us doubt our own successes among everybody else’s. Subconsciously, we develop this mindset that we want and need to be perfect, and when we deem ourselves anything less than what we see or believe to be ideal, we resort to feeling sad, insecure, and at times, even worthless in our own eyes.