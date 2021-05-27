Indiana’s Life Science Sector Drives State’s Economic Health
Indiana’s deep and diverse life sciences research and commercial bases are important drivers for the state’s overall economic health. The continuing vitality of this sector depends on innovation from various research settings -- universities, nonprofit research institutes, and industry – all of which require funding. In 2020, a year of uncertainty and economic challenges, Indiana’s life sciences companies accessed more than $9 billion to grow innovation.www.insideindianabusiness.com