Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana’s Life Science Sector Drives State’s Economic Health

Inside Indiana Business
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana’s deep and diverse life sciences research and commercial bases are important drivers for the state’s overall economic health. The continuing vitality of this sector depends on innovation from various research settings -- universities, nonprofit research institutes, and industry – all of which require funding. In 2020, a year of uncertainty and economic challenges, Indiana’s life sciences companies accessed more than $9 billion to grow innovation.

www.insideindianabusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Economic Research#Economic Sciences#Health Technology#Health Services Research#Business Innovation#Sbir#Sttr#Eli Lilly And Company#Anthem#Elanco Acacia Pharma#Brickell Biotech#Orthopediatrics#Acura Pharmaceuticals#Assembly Biosciences#Hill Rom Holdings#Bioanalytical Systems#Hoosiers#Success#Biocrossroads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana health officials closing state’s virus testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health will close state-sponsored coronavirus testing program at the end of the month, delegating future tests to pharmacies, community clinics and local health departments, officials announced Thursday. The COVID-19 testing sites run by state contractor OptumServe Health Services will end June 30. An increase...
Indiana Statewfyi.org

Indiana Board Of Education Approves State's First Private Virtual Schools

The Indiana Board of Education approved accreditation for two new virtual schools at its meeting Wednesday. The schools are the state's first-ever private virtual schools, and both plan to participate in the school voucher program. FaithPrep Indiana is a new religious virtual school with ties to the Columbus Christian School...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Parkview Health Signs With Indiana’s HIE, Expanding the Data Reach for Public Health

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2021-- Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE) is excited to announce that Parkview Health, a northeast Indiana health system with 12 hospitals, is now contributing data to the state HIE. Parkview is based in Fort Wayne, IN, and its participation in the HIE adds significantly to the data/information available statewide to support patient care, population health, and public health.
Indiana Stateopenminds.com

Indiana Behavioral Health System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile

Published in June 2021, this highly-detailed report explains how the California health and human service system works, and provides all the market data, analysis, and “insider” insights executive teams need to build a successful strategic plan for both operating and marketing in the state. This report includes: Health Care Coverage Map – A chart illustrating state health care coverage by the Medicaid, Medicare, dual eligibles, commercial insurance, and health insurance marketplace populations. Largest Health Plans By Enrollment – A list of the largest operating health plans and the largest health plans by SMI enrollment in the state . . .
New York City, NYpoliticsny.com

NYC injects another $500M into life sciences industry with goal of being world’s public health capital

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will invest another $500 million into the life sciences industry, doubling down on its initial investment back in 2016. The combined billion-dollar bet is part of de Blasio’s plan to make New York City the public health capital of the world. The original investment helped create labs at academic institutions, funded paid internships, and created over 2 million square feet of new life science space. The additional investment will help to spur on that growth.
HealthBrunswick News

Feds are relitigating state's health care waivers

For a group that says it wants to increase health care access for all, the Biden administration has spent much of its early months in office trying to stymie reforms in Georgia. Now, I’m sure that isn’t how the feds would describe their actions. But it’s the practical effect of...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Explore Indiana's state parks with the Hoosier Quest Series

ANGOLA — If you’re looking for a fun way to get outdoors, learn more about local nature and maybe even travel a bit this summer, look no further than Pokagon State Park and the Hoosier Quest Series. Pokagon, along with 32 other state parks and recreation areas, offers a series...
Indiana Statewnin.org

Health Experts Discuss How To Lower Indiana's Maternal Mortality Rate

About 100 Hoosier women die every year from pregnancy-related complications. A panel of health experts and policymakers are pushing for greater awareness of the issue and access to care. Indiana ranks near the bottom when compared to other states, but the CDC says about 60 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are...
Indianapolis, INcity-countyobserver.com

Alzheimer’s And Dementia Present Public Health And Economic Crisis To State

Alzheimer’s And Dementia Present Public Health And Economic Crisis To State. INDIANAPOLIS—One hundred and ten thousand Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer’s disease while 215,000 are providing unpaid care for them, according to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter executive Natalie Sutton, who says it is an extremely difficult and challenging journey.
CancerLas Vegas Herald

Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market 2021 Business Oriented Strategies Expanding The Business Worldwide Till 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Combimatrix Corporation, GE Healthcare, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc & More

Worldwide Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Indiana Statewevv.com

Indiana's Oldest State Resident Dies at Age 112

A woman considered to be Indiana’s oldest resident has died at age 112. Anna Garrett of Indianapolis died on May 27, two months short of her 113th birthday, according to Lavenia & Summers Funeral Home. Garrett was born in 1908 in Sparta, Georgia, and her family moved to Indianapolis when...
Medical & BiotechCommercial Observer

Q&A: Cushman & Wakefield’s Dan Hackett on Life Sciences Trends

The life sciences sector is hot, and that’s led to a rising interest among building owners in converting assets to lab, research and biotech space. For instance, Rock Creek Property Group transformed 13.1 acres of what was originally zoned for up to 175 townhomes and 400,000 square feet of office space at 700 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg, Md., into a Class A, life sciences project suitable for manufacturing, lab and office space.
Industryatoallinks.com

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Opportunities, Challenge & Business Strategies

According to research report the in-vitro toxicology testing market size is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2024 from USD 8.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209577065. The opposition to animal testing, technological advancements, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at...
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Hop In Your Car And Take Indiana State Route 62 For An Incredible 223-Mile Scenic Drive In Indiana

Each and every time the months start to get warmer and warmer, it seems like we get antsier and antsier about finding that perfect road trip to take. It’s like road tripping is synonymous with warm days and comfortable nights, and in the Hoosier State, it’s a grand pastime. If you’re looking for the very best scenic drives in Indiana, you might want to take a look at the beautiful State Route 62, which stretches for a winding and spectacular 223 miles, from the Illinois state line all the way to Dearborn County.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Extra June Payment On The Way For Michigan Households Receiving Food Assistance

The State of Michigan announced today that those in the state already receiving food assistance will be getting an extra payment for the month of June. On Friday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the payments that will be sent to nearly 700,000 households in Michigan. The payments are a distribution of funds from the federal government. The feds are providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Delivers Radio Address Celebrating State’s Continued Economic Recovery, Bounce Back from COVID-19

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today delivered the Democratic Radio Address celebrating Wisconsin’s continued economy recovery and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic as the Legislative Fiscal Bureau announced revenue projections for the state that are more than $4.4 billion higher than previously estimated. This news comes as Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting available shots in arms and the state’s unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels and remains well below the national rate. More on this announcement is available here.