Indiana’s Life Science Sector Drives State’s Economic Health

Each and every time the months start to get warmer and warmer, it seems like we get antsier and antsier about finding that perfect road trip to take. It’s like road tripping is synonymous with warm days and comfortable nights, and in the Hoosier State, it’s a grand pastime. If you’re looking for the very best scenic drives in Indiana, you might want to take a look at the beautiful State Route 62, which stretches for a winding and spectacular 223 miles, from the Illinois state line all the way to Dearborn County.