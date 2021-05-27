Jones Day Raids Gide For Paris Financial Litigation Team

National Internet Finance Association of China: Standardized Cosmetic Surgery-Related Financial Products and Services. The past few years have seen the rapid development of cosmetic surgery in China. In order to better serve their customers, some financial institutions have cooperated with third-party cosmetic surgery agencies to provide related financial services and products (e.g., cosmetic surgery installment plans). Yet, problems like excessive borrowing, lack of transparency, and high pricing have also brought damages to the interests of the consumers.