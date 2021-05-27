Cancel
Jones Day Raids Gide For Paris Financial Litigation Team

By Anne Bagamery
Law.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJones Day is making a high-profile addition to its financial markets practice in Paris with a five-lawyer, litigation-focused hire led by a longtime partner from Gide Loyrette Nouel. Jean-Guillaume de Tocqueville, a 28-year veteran of Gide, arrived Wednesday along with counsel Matthieu Ollivry, also from Gide, Jones Day announced. This...

www.law.com
