20 Best Sun Loungers For Relaxing Outside All Day, Every Day

By Charley Ward
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the rain over the last couple of weeks hasn't got us in the mood for sunbathing, we hear there's sun and hot weather on the horizon and we for one can't wait to head outside. Once the summer hits, we'll definitely want to make the most of the (all too fleeting) rays, so a sun lounger will always make a worthwhile investment for your next garden/balcony party.

Hair Carebetteryoumag.com

Best Hair Curler to Get a Great Hair Day Every Day

Fed up with your current hairstyle but don’t fancy going to the hairdressers? Grab a hair curler to try out new styles from the comfort of your home. These great little tools have heat protection technology built in, so they won’t damage your hair while you use them. Simple to use, you can create a huge range of styles in mere minutes.
Petsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cat Gives Her Dad Hugs All Day, Every Day | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat spends the whole day on her dad's shoulders, and squeezes his paw when he asks ❤️️. Keep up with Lippy on TikTok: thedo.do/harryjackson_official. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or...
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

All the Best Mattress Deals Going on This Memorial Day Weekend

Many of us are looking forward to a well-deserved break this Memorial Day Weekend, a large chunk of which will be spent sleeping and relaxing. For those rare moments when we’re not catching up on beauty rest, lounging and daydreaming in bed is a close second—which is why finding the best mattress that can provide an optimal level of comfort is key.
South Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Where every day is the weekend

Incredible opportunity in the prestigious Santa Anita Village neighborhood, close to Hugo Reid Elementary. This sprawling ranch home with the white picket fence catches everyone’s attention! The wide frontage wraps around the corner to create. 2020 may have been a crazy, upside down year, but nature continues to thrive through...
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The Best Undershirts to Keep You Cool and Collected All Day Long

While the right undershirt can make an outfit, it can just as easily break one. In fact, you could make the argument that the undershirt is the underdog of every wardrobe. Think about it: You’re usually wearing one but they’re rarely — if ever — part of your actual ensemble. Instead, they act as a handy buffer between you, your sweat and the expensive outfits your wearing.
Lifestylewomansday.com

The 8 Best Hammocks for All Your Relaxation Needs

Summer is finally here, which means warmer weather, longer days, backyard cookouts, summer cocktails, and, of course, some much-deserved rest and relaxation. And what better way to kick back and relax than with one of the best hammocks available? Whether you're lounging in your backyard, hauling your hammock to the ocean with a summer beach book in hand, or stringing up a hammock after a hike, there's arguably no better way to truly enjoy the summer weather than with a hammock.
Jobswsvaonline.com

Every day at work

6/2/21 This is something the average person does at work fifty-five times a week. What is it? Answer: Curse. 5/28/21 Question: Parents will let their children do this when they’re on vacation, but not at home. What is it?…. Thursday, May 27, 2021. Question: Most households in the United States...
ApparelThe Guardian

All white now: the best wedding dresses for the big day

With weddings for up to 30 guests back on since mid-May, there has been a sudden rush for last-minute or ‘shotgun’ weddings. With that in mind, here is our pick of the best dresses and trouser suits for under £1,000 to see you through the bridal season.
CelebrationsPosted by
BobVila

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

Dads are pillars of support, our biggest cheerleaders, and endless sources of bad jokes—but they’re also some of the hardest people to buy gifts for. You could buy him another tie (that he won’t wear), but thanks to online shopping, you have access to some of the best Father’s Day gifts right at your fingertips.
EnvironmentPosted by
30Seconds

Embrace the Rainy Days: How to Catch Raindrops & Find Joy Every Day

Rain started pouring down while I was driving to the grocery store. I pulled up to the traffic right next to an SUV. The passenger side window rolled down and a little boy, no more than 7 or 8 years old, stuck his head out of the window. He tilted his head back, opened his mouth and allowed the raindrops to hit his tongue. He continued to do this as we waited at the stoplight looking full of joy and bliss.
hometownfocus.us

“Every day is an added bonus”

May 20 of this year marked the 46th anniversary of the day I should have died. I remember my friends and brother loading me into the car. I recall being in the emergency room at Ramsey County Hospital in St. Paul. The next thing I knew, two days later, I woke up in a hospital with an IV in my arm, feeling weak and unable to focus both my eyes together.
California, MOFulton Sun

Coffee Talk: Mother's Day should be every day

Mother's Day for 2021 may be over, but the memories linger on. Here is an example of a Mother's Day surprise that will forever be embedded in my friend's heart and mind. At 9:48 a.m. on Mother's Day, my friend, Debbie (who lives in Kentucky) received a text message from her daughter, Caroline (who lives in California) suggesting she be at home for a special delivery between 10:15-10:30 a.m. for Mother's Day.
LifestylePosted by
Womanly Live

Simple Steps To Stay Organized Every Day

Staying organized is a great way to make sure that you eliminate unwanted surprises in your daily life. Knowing how and when you need to handle each task you have in a day helps eliminate stress. However, many people find it challenging to stay organized. Often, we have not been...
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Pizza Inn Adds Unlimited Stuffed Crust to the All Day Every Day Buffet

Guests Can Enjoy Unlimited Stuffed Crust on the Buffet with Full Flavor and Mozzarella Cheese in Every Bite. "With mozzarella cheese stuffed inside of our house-made Garlic Buttery Crust and finished with a blend of parmesan and Romano cheese, our new Stuffed Crust on the Buffet is packed with full flavor," said Douglas Kwong, Vice President of Marketing at Rave Restaurant Group. "Consumer demand for Stuffed Crust pizza continues to be high, with a large pizza player attributing its recent success with their product launch. We're happy to offer our guests something other pizza delivery brands can't, and that's the Unlimited Stuffed Crust on our All Day Every Day Buffet."
ElectronicsRefinery29

All The Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales That Don’t Suck

Calling all clumsy eaters, messy room-havers, and dust bunny keepers — let’s talk about Memorial Day vacuum sales. If there was ever a time to invest in some new top-notch floor care technology, it’s during this deal-a-palooza holiday weekend and the clock is already tick-tockin’. From now until June 2, you can score Dysons, Sharks, Hoovers, and more top vacuum brands for up to 40% off. But, rather than drowning in the sea of amazing, not-so-great, and downright yawn-worthy Memorial Day discounts, we thought it’d be wise to scout out only the vacuum sales worth our time. A true clean machine should make your life easier — not louder, unproductive, or more frustrating. So toss that broom to the birds, retire your loveable outdated vacuum to the closet (or the dumpster), and take your pick from our comprehensive list of Memorial Day vacuum sales. Below, we’ve got marked-down vacuum cleaners, smart robot vacs, and electric mops that will assuage all of your tidying-up worries for good. The days of crying over spilled milk are gone — thanks to these affordable vacuums, we can just suck it up.
ShoppingFood52

14 Memorial Day Sales for Every Room in the House

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and with it, one of the biggest shopping holidays with major sales on... just about everything. Some of the best deals we’re seeing are on furniture, home decor, and sleep, aka everything you’ve been wanting for every room in your house. In...
Lifestylemerricksart.com

5 Reasons to Get Ready Every Day

Did you know that getting ready every day can be a huge part of self care? It can improve your mood, boost your self confidence, and improve your ability to focus and perform tasks. It’s true. Research backs it up, and I want to give you five more reasons to take that time for yourself every day.