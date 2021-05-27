Cancel
Columbus, IN

CPD arrests man for DUI after crash

By Harrison Silcox
Local News Digital
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police officers arrested a local man Wednesday evening on multiple charges after he was reportedly intoxicated and crashed into two vehicles. Around 8:50 p.m., CPD officers responded to the area of Jonesville Road and County Road 200 South in regards to the crashes. When officers arrived, they spoke to a witness who advised that a black truck, driven by Jason Ballard, 45, of Columbus, rear ended a car at the intersection. Ballard reportedly fled the scene of the accident and crashed into a second vehicle on Jonesville Road.

