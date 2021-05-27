CPD arrests man for DUI after crash

What may have been one of the most touching moments ever at the annual Police Memorial Service on Friday may have gone unnoticed by many. After the names of U.S. law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 were read, a woman in an SUV who had just come off the Robert N. Stewart Bridge pulled to the side of the street, got out of her vehicle and saluted during the traditional 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”