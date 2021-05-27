Grand Prairie’s Splash Factory reopening with more sprayers, splash buckets and shade
Grand Prairie’s Splash Factory will reopen Friday with more amenities during a ribbon cutting that will feature shaved ice and giveaways. Closed last year for renovations, the city’s splash pad has new features, including more splash buckets, more sprayers, increased shade structures, a new water management system and a new chemical control systems. The parking lot was also resurfaced with irrigation and landscaping updated.www.dallasnews.com