Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie’s Splash Factory reopening with more sprayers, splash buckets and shade

By Sarah Bahari
Dallas News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Prairie’s Splash Factory will reopen Friday with more amenities during a ribbon cutting that will feature shaved ice and giveaways. Closed last year for renovations, the city’s splash pad has new features, including more splash buckets, more sprayers, increased shade structures, a new water management system and a new chemical control systems. The parking lot was also resurfaced with irrigation and landscaping updated.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Grand Prairie, TX
Government
City
Grand Prairie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaved Ice#Water Management#Kona Ice#Water Sports#Renovations#Splash Factory#Splash Pads#Parking#Frisbees#Feature#Closed#Giveaways#Cutting#Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Riders test their skill at motorcycle rodeo

Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department held its 10th annual Spring Classic motorcycle rodeo this…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.