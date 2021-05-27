Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elijah Bisbee's Songwriting Retreats Aim to Foster, Unite Musicians

By Amanda Rabinowitz
wksu.org
 6 days ago

Bisbee has released lots of new music and formed collaborations over the last couple of years, including his new project called wldrnss. Also last year, Bisbee started a songwriting retreat. Despite the pandemic, Bisbee was able to host two sessions, each with 8-10 established and aspiring musicians. He has another scheduled for June and is planning more this year.

www.wksu.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retreats#Musicians#Project Music#New Music#Wldrnss#Collaborations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiccoloradomusic.org

SONGWRITERS CORNER: COMBO’s Eighth Annual Songwriting Contest Has Started

Are you a songwriter? Do you have a winning song? It’s the return of the Colorado Music Business Organization’s Songwriting Contest! The contest will DEFINITELY END ON AUGUST 1st at midnight in order to get the Compilation CDs ready to pass out at the Durango Songwriters Expo in Broomfield at the end of September. This will allow the judges to listen to last-minute entries (PLEASE send them in early), the COMBO staff the time to tally the scores, to get the songs mastered, and the CD to be replicated by COMBO’s great supporter CODA-Inc.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Chamber musicians unite with sculptor, dancer on film

New Century Chamber Orchestra’s “Resonance Series,” a unique two-episode free virtual film project streaming starting this week, pairs music with sculpture by San Francisco couturière Colleen Quen and dance by choreographer and advocate for the deaf Antoine Hunter. In crafting the series, which explores Quen’s and Hunter’s artistic spaces as...
Portland, MESun-Journal

State Theatre’s marquee message gets attention of famous musicians

A message that a State Theatre employee put up on the Portland concert venue’s marquee last week is getting attention on social media after a photo of it was shared by famous musicians, including Billy Bragg and Sinead O’Connor. Kevin Norsworthy, an administrative assistant tasked with managing the highly visible...
MusicNo Depression

THE READING ROOM: Artists Reflect on Mickey Newbury’s Songwriting and Career

“Mickey Newbury simply sang with soul ablaze. After all, the long-time Nashville-based singer, a criminally overlooked artist during his lifetime but his generation’s most successful songwriter, owned an otherworldly tenor demanding fire from deepest depths.”. So writes Brian T. Atkinson in his captivating new oral history, Looks Like Rain: The...
Springdale, ARfreeweekly.com

Laying The Groundwork: Program aims to foster hip hop in NWA

CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange) and West Coast hip hop artist and rapper Murs are hoping to answer these questions while establishing the infrastructure needed for hip hop artists to flourish here. Enter Groundwaves — a monthly community hip hop open mic and mentorship series birthed at The Music District in Fort Collins, Colo., and now expanding for the first time to Springdale.
Musicblcklst.com

Go Into The Story Resource: Songwriters on Songwriting

From David Byrne to Brian Wilson, Joan Baez to Suzanne Vega… wisdom about the creative process from a musical perspective. On May 16, 2021, Go Into The Story turned 13 years old — you can read the very first blog post here. I led with this paragraph:. Welcome to Go...
Wausau, WIrock947.com

A Songwriter’s Songwriter

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago…. What makes a good songwriter? The ability to craft a memorable melody? The evocative images and colorful descriptions of people and locales that populate your songs? The ability to tug at the heart strings and emotions of your listener? The idea that your songs can elicit some kind of change in your audience or on a grander scale as well? Yes to all of those and I think there is one more as well. How your fellow songwriters view you and the songs you write. Gordon Lightfoot checks all those boxes and as he released his 7th Lp in 1971 he was reaching a level of maturity that would lead him to break through stardom in the US in short fashion. He was already an icon in his native Canada and had broken through here the previous year with his smash hit “If You Could Read My Mind.” His new LP, “Summer Side Of Life” did not have a hit of that magnitude but still had a bunch of excellent songs. It also marked a bit of a change as he added drums and electric guitars, and some chorale background flourishes to the mix. It works most of the time…like the song “Same Old Loverman” which features the Jordanaires crooning away in the background. You could easily see Elvis doing this song. Speaking of covers…a couple of songs on the LP were ably covered. Fellow Canadian Anne Murray had a hit with “Cotton Jenny”….
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

Grammy-nominated roots-rock Duo Larkin Poe to headline 'Monster Energy Outbreak Tour'

Larkin Poe, the Grammy Award-nominated sister duo comprised of Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalists Rebecca and Megan Lovell, are hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off Sept. 15, “The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” featuring Larkin Poe will see the band hitting major cities across the U.S. This show hits the Forbes Theatre in Buffalo on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Musicwncw.org

New Tunes at Two Tuesday: Allison Russell – Outside Child

The singer and multi-instrumentalist with Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters has her first solo album out. This week she was nominated for Emerging Act of the Year by the Americana Music Association!. Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director,...
Sex CrimesSlipped Disc

Women in new music endure ‘masculinist perspectives’

Reader’s Comment of the Day comes from William Osborne:. My wife Abbie and I have never participated in Europe’s new music world even though we have lived here for 42 years. Its cluelessly male orientation does not appeal to us. I think, for example, of media artist Stahl Stenslie’s statement in the program book of the 2000 Ars Electronica Festival that “even rape can be an art creational strategy.” Or I think of a talk given in 2017 at the Zentrum für Kunst and Media in Karlsruhe, one of Europe’s most important digital arts centers. Media theorist Norbert Bolz said women should not be allowed to work. It is an act of selfishness that harms families. He also noted that anyone can see that homosexuality is a disease that should be healed.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Babyface Introduces New Music By ‘Lil Bayface’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self ‘Lil Bayface’.
Rock Musicallaccess.com

LA Rock Band, AEGES Discusses Their Latest Single ‘Colors’, Favorite Past Shows and More!

Get to know the Los Angeles rock outfit Aeges (pronounced “ages”)!. On April 23rd, they released their newest single, “Colors.” The track is part of the band’s first round of new music since their early 2020 full-length album DRØMMEN. The self-released single was engineered and produced by Aeges vocalist/guitarist Kemble Walters and mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin, Senses Fail). “Colors” has the band leaning further into their progressive sound, giving a nod to fans old and new with explosive, yet-intelligent rock riffs and soaring vocals. This new track marks a progressive step for the band that is known for their unique blend of heavy rock / alt-metal mixed with tinges of doom laced riffs, soul crushing tones and melodic, yet aggressive vocals. For those that have followed Aeges over the past decade or caught them on tour with bands like Chevelle and Local H, they will be impressed with how Aeges continues to craft and evolve their overall sound.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

26 New Songs Out Today

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "FOUND OUT" Martha Skye Murphy follows her Yours Truly EP with a new single, which a press release says was "composed almost entirely with classical instruments - clavinet, clarinet, voice, guitar all of which are subverted and turned inside out." The result is a haunting, minimal art pop song that falls somewhere between '90s PJ Harvey and '80s Kate Bush, but Martha makes it her own.