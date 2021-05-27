Elijah Bisbee's Songwriting Retreats Aim to Foster, Unite Musicians

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago…. What makes a good songwriter? The ability to craft a memorable melody? The evocative images and colorful descriptions of people and locales that populate your songs? The ability to tug at the heart strings and emotions of your listener? The idea that your songs can elicit some kind of change in your audience or on a grander scale as well? Yes to all of those and I think there is one more as well. How your fellow songwriters view you and the songs you write. Gordon Lightfoot checks all those boxes and as he released his 7th Lp in 1971 he was reaching a level of maturity that would lead him to break through stardom in the US in short fashion. He was already an icon in his native Canada and had broken through here the previous year with his smash hit “If You Could Read My Mind.” His new LP, “Summer Side Of Life” did not have a hit of that magnitude but still had a bunch of excellent songs. It also marked a bit of a change as he added drums and electric guitars, and some chorale background flourishes to the mix. It works most of the time…like the song “Same Old Loverman” which features the Jordanaires crooning away in the background. You could easily see Elvis doing this song. Speaking of covers…a couple of songs on the LP were ably covered. Fellow Canadian Anne Murray had a hit with “Cotton Jenny”….