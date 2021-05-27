Explorer Pipeline Donates Truck to Freedom Hill (OK) Volunteer Fire Department

A vehicle crash involving a fire truck and concrete truck caused damaged, reports CBS 19 News. The fire department posted to Facebook, “Albemarle County Fire Rescue Engine 121 was involved in a vehicle crash on Route 29 and Proffit Road with a concrete truck. Engine 121 was stopped at a stoplight at the time of the crash. The crash resulted in significant damage to the fire engine. A replacement fire engine has already been deployed while Engine 121 is repaired. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.”