Explorer Pipeline Donates Truck to Freedom Hill (OK) Volunteer Fire Department
Tulsa (OK) company Explorer Pipeline recently donated a truck to the Freedom Hill Volunteer Fire Department, reports News9.com. With resources at a minimum as a volunteer-based department, department officials say the apparatus will be of great help. In March, one of the department’s trucks was stuck while fighting a fire in Mannford, and, before they could get the it moved, it caught fire and was destroyed.www.fireapparatusmagazine.com