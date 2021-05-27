Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Explorer Pipeline Donates Truck to Freedom Hill (OK) Volunteer Fire Department

fireapparatusmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa (OK) company Explorer Pipeline recently donated a truck to the Freedom Hill Volunteer Fire Department, reports News9.com. With resources at a minimum as a volunteer-based department, department officials say the apparatus will be of great help. In March, one of the department’s trucks was stuck while fighting a fire in Mannford, and, before they could get the it moved, it caught fire and was destroyed.

www.fireapparatusmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Volunteer Firefighters#Fire Trucks#Fire Officials#Will Hill#Creek County Wildfires#Department Officials#Tulsa#Company#March#Mannford#News9 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Mcdonald, OHWFMJ.com

McDonald Fire Department shows off restored 1917 fire truck

A more than 100-year-old fire truck has been restored and returned to the McDonald Fire Department. The truck is a 1917 Ford Model T and was donated by Carnegie Steel back in 1920. It was the first ever fire truck for McDonald. Over the past year, Larry Marano has put...
Politicsfireapparatusmagazine.com

Tri-County (IL) Fire Department, Plymouth, Acquires New 2021 F550

The Tri-County (IL) Fire Department, Plymouth, recently acquired a new 2021 F550 Crew Cab Brush/Rescue truck, reports mcdonoughvoice.com. The new truck was acquired from the Alexis Fire Equipment Company at a cost of $160,000. The truck, for which the department has been saving for years, seats five firefighters as opposed...
Indiana Statefireapparatusmagazine.com

Beacon City (NY) Fire Department Receives $125k in State Funding

The Lewis Tompkins Hose Company of the Beacon City (NY) Fire Department is the recipient of $125,000 in state funding in the 2021-22 budget, reports midhudsonnews.com. The department showed off its new pumper, which had a total price tag of $640,000 and will allow them to retire two 20 plus-year-old trucks.
Politicsfireapparatusmagazine.com

Sheldon (IA) Fire Department to Lease a Pierce 100-Foot Aerial

In need of a new aerial following a March accident, the Sheldon (IA) Fire Department (SFD) has decided to lease a 2005 Pierce Dash 100-foot platform, reports kiwaradio.com. During a recent city council meeting, and with SFD still doing its due diligence in finding a new aerial, the council opted to lease the unit.
Scarborough, MEfireapparatusmagazine.com

Scarborough (ME) Fire Department Receives New Pierce Pumper

The Scarborough (ME) Fire Department (SFD) recently took delivery of its new a 2021 Pierce pumper, reports portlandpressherald.com. The new apparatus replaces SFD’s 1989 reserve engine after 32-years of service, will be assigned to the Pine Point station as Engine 4, and is SFD’s first new truck since 1981. The...
Freedom, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Donations requested for upkeep of Freedom Cemetery

Work on the Freedom Cemetery has begun for Memorial Day weekend. A new donation to the cemetery recently is a donation box, placed on the front of the utility building. The black mailbox, with the word “Donation” on it, is a secure box where donations may be made. The box...
Arkansas Statenewtoncountytimes.com

Arkansas volunteer fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits

LITTLE ROCK – The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $294,442.24 to purchase and distribute 96 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments. The money was awarded as part of the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service.
Iowa Statefireapparatusmagazine.com

Menlo (IA) Fire and Rescue Purchases 2021 Chevy 3500HD Grass Truck

The Menlo (IA) Fire and Rescue Department recently received a 2021 Chevy 3500HD grass truck, thanks to a couple of grants, reports raccoonvalleyradio.com. The new apparatus has a skid unit with an ultra-high-pressure pump with a 200-gallon water capacity and a 10-gallon foam cell. The purchase came via the Guthrie...
Albemarle County, VAfireapparatusmagazine.com

Albemarle County (VA) Fire Apparatus Damaged in Accident with Concrete Truck

A vehicle crash involving a fire truck and concrete truck caused damaged, reports CBS 19 News. The fire department posted to Facebook, “Albemarle County Fire Rescue Engine 121 was involved in a vehicle crash on Route 29 and Proffit Road with a concrete truck. Engine 121 was stopped at a stoplight at the time of the crash. The crash resulted in significant damage to the fire engine. A replacement fire engine has already been deployed while Engine 121 is repaired. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.”
Politicsfireapparatusmagazine.com

1917 Model T Restored for McDonald (OH) Fire Department

A 1917 Model T has been refurbished for the McDonald (OH) Fire Department, reports theepochtimes.com. In rough shape, the engine was decommissioned for many years. Now-retired chief Todd Stitt enlisted the help of local mechanic Larry Manaro to fix her up. With assistance from Kevin Prus, Pro Image Sign Company in Youngstown, and Snyder’s Antique Parts, it took an entire year to refurbish.
Marion, IAcbs2iowa.com

Marion Fire Department to donate beds to central furniture rescue

MARION, Iowa — The Marion Fire Department is donating their used furniture to a non-profit that is helping families impacted by the derecho. On Thursday, May 20 the Marion Fire Department will have new beds delivered to each of its stations. At 11 a.m. the department will deliver its 10 used beds to the Central Furniture Rescue warehouse located at 5137 18th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids.
Weber City, VAKingsport Times-News

Weber City Volunteer Fire Department to hold cruise-in Saturday

WEBER CITY — If you’re looking for a chance to show off your ride, you may want to pay a visit to Weber City on Saturday. The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will hold its first-ever cruise-in that afternoon, and there is no charge to participate. Chief Bruce Cross said the event will provide free family entertainment for people throughout the Tri-Cities.
Mcrae-helena, GAfireapparatusmagazine.com

McRae-Helena (GA) Fire Department Adds 78-Foot Aerial

The McRae-Helena (GA) Fire Department has added a new, 78-foot aerial to its fleet thanks to a pair of grants, reports wgxa.tv. The apparatus comes with a 36-foot ladder, and firefighters are still training on it. The grants totaled close to $1 million, while the truck itself cost more than...
San Carlos, AZcoppercountrynews.com

San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise donates $5,000 to local Fire Department in the wake of the Margo Fire

San Carlos – As Arizona braces for another year of devastating wildfires, one local community has already felt the impact. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the human-caused Margo Fire started the morning of April 8, burning through salt cedar, grass and brush in the San Pedro River bottom near the town of Dudleyville. The fire burned 1,148 acres and 12 primary structures, according to the Department of Forestry.