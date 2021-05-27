Cancel
Property Crimes

Emergency Radio Stolen from Pasadena (CA) Fire Department’s Truck 31

fireapparatusmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man stole an emergency radio from a Pasadena (CA) Fire Department truck on Wednesday, reports PasadenaNow.com. The radio was taken at about 11:15 a.m. from Truck 31 while it was at Station 36 for a training exercise, officials say. Firefighters saw the thief as he was driving away but...

www.fireapparatusmagazine.com
Healdsburg, CAfireapparatusmagazine.com

Homeless Resident Steals And Crashes Healdsburg (CA) Fire Apparatus

Healdsburg police have arrested a homeless resident accused of stealing a fire truck and crashing it into a tree, reports KSRO.com. The police department posted to Facebook, “On Thursday, June 3rd, at about 4:30 PM, HPD Dispatch received several calls of a fire pick-up truck driving recklessly on Hwy 101. The reporting party believed the truck to have been stolen due to the manner in which it was being driven and the behavior of the driver. It was soon reported that the vehicle had exited Hwy 101 and driven onto Lytton Springs Rd. where it crashed into a tree and the driver fled on foot. Officers soon arrived on scene and were directed to a large field leading up to the Hwy 101 off ramp and were advised that the driver had run in that direction. … The stolen fire truck received major damage to its driver’s side quarter panel as a result of the collision.”
Volga, SDBrookings Register

Tool bag stolen from truck

VOLGA – A tool bag was stolen from a truck, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office. The theft was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Second Street in Volga, Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring said. “It was reported that a Dewalt tool bag with several...
Labette County, KSParsons Sun

Stolen truck found on fire near Thayer

A pickup stolen Friday in Labette County turned up burned and stuck in mud at an old water plant near Thayer. A rural Oswego woman reported to the Labette County Sheriff’s Office that between 9:08 and 10:59 a.m. Friday someone stole her 2006 Dodge 2500, which was at her property. The pickup was valued at $10,000. Four aluminum wheels were in the back of the pickup and were not there when the pickup was recovered. The wheels were valued at $285.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Truck Fire Closes Exit 89 At I-81, I-78 Interchange (Photos)

A truck fire closed exit ramp 89 along Interstate 81 southbound at the Interstate 78 interchange according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Emergency Dispatch Services. Multiple fire crews were called to a large truck fire around 10:40 p.m. The smoke could be seen for miles. State police are...
Politicsfireapparatusmagazine.com

Santa Rosa (CA) Getting $34 Million to Rebuild Fire Station

Santa Rosa will receive federal funding to help the city rebuild from the 2017 wildfires, reports KRSO. Nearly $34-million will go toward the rebuild of the Fountaingrove Fire Station, fire resiliency measures, and mitigation projects. The fire department posted to Facebook, “Fire Chief Westrope joined Mayor Rogers and Council member...
Stillwater, OKfireapparatusmagazine.com

Stillwater (OK) Fire Department Getting New Pierce 107-Foot Ladder Next Month

The Stillwater (OK) Fire Department (SFD) next month will be accepting delivery of its new Pierce 107-foot ladder. SFD had an apparatus committee that commenced in 2019 to determine what requirements they’d like on the new truck. Details were kicked around, and Oklahoma State University’s help was sought for the paint design.
Politicsfireapparatusmagazine.com

Officials Inspect Chatfield (MN) Fire Department’s New $129,067 Brush Truck

Officials stepped outside during a recent Chatfield (MN) City Council meeting to inspect the fire department’s new $129,067 F-550 chassis brush truck, reports filmorecountyjournal.com. The apparatus’ purchase—$43,059—was approved in November 2020, and the labor and installation of equipment—$86,008—was approved on December 14. Its work was performed by local repair shop...
West Conshohocken, PAmorethanthecurve.com

16 catalytic converters stolen from eight trucks in West Conshohocken

There have been several reports about a rash of catalytic converters being stolen off vehicles in the region. The problem has now hit West Conshohocken. 6ABC reported on May 28th on the overnight theft of 16 catalytic converters off eight trucks owned by Aardvark Mobile Tours in West Conshohocken. The company is currently utilizing the trucks to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Company Donates Truck To Freedom Hill Volunteer Fire Department

A Tulsa company donated a new truck to help the Freedom Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The Fire Department said the donation comes at a time when it’s needed the most. Firefighters said since they don't have many resources, this new truck is going to go a long way in helping them save lives.
Politicsfireapparatusmagazine.com

Grandma’s Home! Greenville (WI) Fire Department’s First Apparatus Back in Town

To celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, the Greenville (WI) Fire Department has been busy restoring a 1948 Ford truck—the department’s very first engine, also known as “Grandma”—reports NBC26.com. Now, following 14 months of work at local body shop Fabel Repair & Collision Center, Grandma is back in Greenville. The...