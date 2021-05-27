Charleston Charmer

A few recipes from Mazatlán, recreated in the Crespo Organic Kitchen, by Nissa. Mazatlán is the ceviche capitol of Mexico. Every season I head down to Empaque Don Jorge I indulge in all the wonderful fresh seafood variations of this dish and pack my suitcase full of ideas to bring back. Then I indulge myself and recreate all my favorite flavors and textures, many of which are new to me. I discover another dish or nuance every time I go, and this last time my suitcase was packed full.