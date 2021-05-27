Charleston Charmer

Apricots, do you love them or hate them? I used to not think much of the fruit but the more I eat them, the more I like them. When they're the perfect ripeness, they can be sweet, although it's more on the subtle side. In order to intensify their flavor, I decided to grill the fruit and throw them in a salad with the most delicious chili jam vinaigrette. Even if you're on the fence about apricots, you may very much enjoy this grilled apricot couscous salad. The vinaigrette alone is delicious enough to give the recipe a try.