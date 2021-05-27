Cancel
Kansas State

Sedgwick County (KS) Fire Department Christens Station 31, Ready to Move In

fireapparatusmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sedgwick County (KS) Fire Department recently held a ceremony for the opening of its Station 31 in Andale, reports kfdi.com. The new digs will serve the Andale area and northwest Sedgwick County. Firefighters will move into the facility today. Station 31 was completed in nine months at a cost...

www.fireapparatusmagazine.com
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas Statetrumbulltimes.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Kansas storms cause flooding, evacuations, rescues

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding to communities in north central Kansas Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches were reported across the area, and flood warnings were issued for Osborne, Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Saline counties. Water rescues were reported in Natoma, in Osborne County, with...
Clearwater, KStsnews.com

Mobile vaccine stops set for Cheney, Clearwater

The Sedgwick County Health Department will have mobile vaccine sites at two local places next week.Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is needed.Vaccines will be available 3-7 p.m. Monday in Cheney at the Cheney Fire Department, 525 N. Main Street.Vaccines will be available 2-4 p.m. Wednesday in Clearwater at the Clearwater Senior Center, 921 E. Janet.The vaccines are available to any person at least 12 years old.Local pharmacies in Cheney, Clearwater and Conway Springs have been providing vaccines as well.The health department has reduced the hours of the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita, the site of the old central library. Hours are now 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 16 or older without an appointment. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available by appointment as supplies allow. It is for adults age 18 and older.The county has expanded hours at its COVID-19 sampling site. If you need to be tested, the hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The new hours took effect this week.