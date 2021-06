Despite having established a firm presence in the Indian subcontinent, ecommerce is still a cash draining business. Expenses are rising almost parallel with revenues, and the need for capital is dire. If you are Amazon, you don’t need to worry about the cost of business, but all of its competitors don’t have that luxury. Thus, in an attempt to keep fuelling this growth spurt, India’s Flipkart is looking to raise $3Bn led by Softbank, a report by Bloomberg states.