WIU Faculty to Perform at Ozark Actors Theatre in July
MACOMB, IL – A trio of Western Illinois University Department of Theatre and Dance faculty have been contracted to do a summer production of "Always…Patsy Cline!" at the Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, MO, July 8-18. Theatre and Dance Chair Tammy Killian, Associate Professor and Musical Theatre Director Lysa Fox and Professor Emeritus Bill Kincaid will perform the show on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.www.wiu.edu