WIU Faculty to Perform at Ozark Actors Theatre in July

MACOMB — The Macomb High School Class of 1976 has announced its plans to host a 45th reunion on June 25-26, 2021. The events will coincide with Macomb’s Heritage Days celebration which is being held in 2021, after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid 19 concerns. The events include Friday evening at the Change of Pace, Saturday morning riding in the Heritage Days parade, Saturday afternoon golf at Gold Hills Golf Club and Saturday evening dinner at Gold Hills Golf Club. Other than for the dinner, no advance reservations are required. If you plan to attend the dinner, please text Chuck Laird at (309) 255- 2877 with your reservation.