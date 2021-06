HAMPTON — The 1723 James House Museum announces a fantastic 2021 season of exceptional events at 186 Towle Farm Road in Hampton. The annual James House Concert Series will begin on July 10 when the popular Brick Yard Blues Band will perform on the James House stage. On July 24, notorious Piano Man Ben Eramo will play music by Billy Joel and Elton John. On August 21, Rob Randlett, NACMAI award winner for Best New Country Vocalist, and his EXP Band will perform. On September 18 the Mischief Mile Jazz Band from Boston will appear on the James House stage. Contracts with other performers are being negotiated. Each event will include a 50/50 raffle, and silent auction. For comfort bring your own lawn chair and picnic lunch. There will be a $10.00 donation admission fee for each event.