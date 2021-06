Four days ahead of the June 8 primary, N.J. Governor Phil Murphy today endorsed Democratic party candidate Vic Carstarphen for mayor of Camden. In a statement, Murphy said, “Vic Carstarphen has a bold vision to lift up all of Camden’s residents and lead the city toward a brighter future. From housing and health care to community engagement and public education, he is an energetic thinker with the credibility to unify communities and tackle tough challenges while always putting Camden first… Vic is the right leader at the right time to serve as Mayor of Camden.”