The John Kincade Show 5-27-2021

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn opens with his recap of the Sixers game 2 win over the Wizards (0:04-23:32). The guys discuss Kyrie Irving’s comments about returning to Boston (23:32-47:29). Bob looks at the defensive effort by the Sixers so far (47:29-1:09:47). Devon Givens checks in for the 3 pointer following the Sixers game 2 (1:09:47-1:32:51). Everyone looks forward to Memorial Day weekend and some more Sixers basketball (1:32:51-1:56:20). Thursday Game Time – Jack’d Up Sound Bites (1:56:20-2:18:51). Ricky Botallico joins the show for the entire 9am hour to discuss the Phillies’ latest, and talk some hoops too (2:18:51-3:05:15).

