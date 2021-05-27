Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Real Talk: Eurico Francisco

By Bethany Erickson
peoplenewspapers.com
 5 days ago

“Dallas is the largest American city without a school of architecture or design inside its city limits,” said Park Cities resident Eurico Francisco. Because of that, the Brazilian immigrant credits the Dallas Architecture Forum with filling the gap for the city when it comes to learning about architecture. Francisco, who...

www.peoplenewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architecture Design#Elegant Design#American#Park Cities#Brazilian#Callison Rtkl#Wyly Theater#Winspear Opera House#Dallas Museum Of Art#School Of Architecture#Nasher Sculpture Center#People Newspapers#Rigorous Meyerson Center#Virtual Spaces#City Living#Home#Flora Street#Mentor#Tours#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Fifteen Years of D CEO

“We met with scores of CEOs while planning this magazine, and their biggest complaint was a feeling of being disconnected, a loss of a sense of place. They wanted to know how the local economy is doing. They wanted to know about the new ideas and innovations percolating around town. Most of all, they wanted to know about each other.” Wick Allison, May 2006.
dmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
papercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Jeff “Skin” Wade and the Record Label That Wants to Change Dallas

As our feature profile of Ben and Skin goes live, a look at a side project that wants to help some Dallas nonprofits and has more than a few big names participating. Hopefully you’ll be entertained by a story I wrote in this month’s issue (“Brothers From Another Mother,” which is online today). On the surface, it’s about Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade, two guys who do a radio show. But it’s really about childhood friendships and hip-hop and the vicissitudes of life and taking creative risks. Inspired by their journey, I took a risk in how I chose to bring you their narrative, inviting them to collaborate in the storytelling rather than just serve as subjects. You’ll see.
Posted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Posted by
Focus Daily News

Pirates, Mermaids & More at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

The Legends of the Seas Come Alive at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® May 22 & 23!. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 17, 2021): The Legends of the Seas come alive at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® this weekend, May 22 & 23, 2021, with Pirates, Mermaids, and all manner of sea creatures!. In celebration,...
dmagazine.com

In Expo Park, PAO Projects Wants to Help Foster Emergent Artists in Dallas

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

The Dallas Weekly Partners with Michael Clayton Productions for Summer Concert Series

Dallas Weekly’s Black Music Month 2021 to feature Virtual Summer Concert Series as part of MCP’s CHRCHx Soul Music Festival. DALLAS, May 14, 2021 — Now that the world is again venturing out of their houses, The Dallas Weekly is resuming their partnership with Michael Clayton Productions (MCP) to produce a series of in person and virtual concerts throughout the month of June 2021 as part of Dallas Weekly’s “Black Music Month 2021” campaign.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Quadrangle office construction set to start in late summer

An Uptown Dallas redevelopment that was delayed during the pandemic is moving ahead with a start set for this summer. Developer Stream Realty Partners has been working since 2019 on a major redo of Uptown’s landmark Quadrangle retail and office center. The project includes construction of a 12-story office tower...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.