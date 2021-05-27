Cancel
Memphis (TN) Getting New Station 1 by 2022

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Memphis (TN) and the Pinch District will have a new Station 1 by 2022, reports BizJournals.com. The new station—already underway at 225 Chelsea Ave.—will be two stories and nearly 13,000 square feet, according to a building permit valued at $6 million that was recently filed by Memphis-based architecture firm BGKT Architects LLC. However, a general contractor hasn’t yet been selected, but one will be chosen from bidders on June 16.

