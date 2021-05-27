Cancel
Fannie Mae's Refinance Program for Lower-Income Homeowners Starts Next Week. Here's What to Know

By Eric Carle
NBC New York
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae's "RefiNow" program opens June 5, and Freddie Mac is expected to launch its own initiative later this summer. Borrowers will need to meet eligibility requirements, which includes having income that is no more than 80% of their area’s median income. Lenders would be required to lower a borrower's...

