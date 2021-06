In the United States, the month of June is generally associated with abundant sunshine. The refreshing beverage lemonade is also known to help people stay cool during warm summer months. The recipe is easy to make from scratch and the beverage offers some health benefits. Lemon water is known to keep people hydrated, helps aid in digestion, supplies a healthy dose of vitamin C, provides a potassium boost, helps prevent kidney stones, and more. Additionally, lemon juice has been used medicinally for hundreds of years and is a rich source of beneficial phytochemicals. When making lemonade, one must watch sugar levels. Traditional granulated sugar can lead to weight gain, blood sugar issues, and increase the risk of medical conditions such as heart disease.